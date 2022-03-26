Murder of Ola Cabs’ founder relatives: One gets life term

The Ludhiana court of additional sessions judge Ravdeep Singh Hundal on Friday convicted one person for the gruesome murders of grandmother and aunt of Ola Cabs co-founder-cum-CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pushpawati Aggarwal, the paternal grandmother of Ola Cabs founder and Dr Sarita Aggarwal, his paternal aunt, were found brutally murdered at their residence in Sher-E-Punjab colony in Ludhiana on January 29, 2016. Later, police had arrested Sukhpal Singh alias Bagga, 30, from Phallewal village of Ludhiana. He was the family’s old driver and had also allegedly stolen wallets, jewelry and other valuables from the house and fled after committing the double murder in broad daylight.

The court in its judgment on Friday has said, ‘…The prosecution has been able to prove on record the complete chain of events, which only points towards the guilt of the accused. Dr Sarita Aggarwal and Pushpawati Aggarwal were intentionally killed in a gruesome manner by causing multiple injuries by sharp edged weapons as well as by hammer on 29.01.2016…The accused suffered extra judicial confession.. by admitting his guilt. The articles which were taken away by the accused and were in the possession of the deceased ie. a purse containing ATM cards, a black and brown purse further containing two purses, two gold bangles, a broken knife used as a weapon of offence along with blood stained clothes of the accused, were recovered..”

The court convicted the accused under the sections 302 IPC (life imprisonment for murder of Sarita Aggarwal) and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, 302 IPC (life imprisonment for murder of Pushpawati Aggarwal) and fine of Rs 1 lakh and 404 IPC (three years of rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 10,000). “All sentences shall run concurrently,” said the court.

The convict’s counsel had also appealed in the court that he was a poor person and the only breadwinner of the family who had to take care of his old aged mother and father so the court should take a ‘lenient view’. But the court said that “the object of sentencing is that an offender does not move unpunished and justice be done to the victims.. The sentences must be such which reflect the conscience of the society.”

“The convict was an ex-employee i.e. the driver of the complainant at his house. Certainly he was having access to the house of the complainant. He has committed double murder. The murders were committed in a very brutal and inhuman fashion. The two deceased women were helpless and attacked in a gruesome manner, but that does not justify infliction of death punishment. Ours is a civilized society, a tooth for a tooth and an eye for an eye ought not to be the criterion. As such this court is of the view this case does not fall in the category of ‘rarest of rare cases’ to impose death penalty,” said the court, granting life imprisonment to the accused.

“In view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court, if more than one life sentences are awarded, the court has to direct the same to run concurrently,” it concluded.

FIR in the matter was registered under the sections 302 and 404 of IPC at PAU police station of Ludhiana on the complaint of Rakesh Aggarwal, husband of Dr Sarita Aggarwal. The family had also suspected that their ex-driver had committed the crime in order to take revenge because he had shunted them out of the job.