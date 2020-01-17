Murder of nurse at Chandigarh hotel: Police seize hard disk of computer used by accused to send fake emails to victim

A case was registered at PS 31. Maninder Singh is in five-day police custody. (Representational image) A case was registered at PS 31. Maninder Singh is in five-day police custody. (Representational image)

Chandigarh Police Thursday recovered a hard disk from a cyber café in Sector 30, from where accused Maninder Singh had sent fake emails to the the victim, who was murdered at a Chandigarh hotel in December, saying she had been selected in AIIMS, Bathinda and took Rs 6 lakh from her.

Sources said Maninder Singh had sent two fake emails to the victim, one related to her appointment and second one related to her three-month training at PGI.

He had taken Rs 6 lakh from the victim on the pretext of providing her job. A police officer said, “Earlier, he had claimed that Rs 10 lakh needs to be paid for the job, However, later he took Rs 6 lakh from victim’s family. We also identified a Jalandhar-based cinema hall, where Maninder Singh had seen recently released Bollywood movie Good Newwz. We are establishing the sequence of events for making a water tight case against him. We are reviewing the possibility of lodging another FIR against Maninder Singh for duping Sarabjeet Kaur and her family.”

Sources said some portion of the amount out of Rs 6 lakh was recovered from the house of accused and handed over to Kaur’s family members.

Victim Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Kakra village in Sangrur district, had checked into Hotel Sky with Maninder Singh on December 30. She was later found murdered in room number 301 on the afternoon of January 1.

Maninder Singh had left the hotel a few hours later after checking in and he was absconding since then. After absconding for around two-weeks, on January 14, he walked into office of News 18 Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and confessed before the camera that he had murdered his friend because she was “cheating on him”. A case was registered at PS 31. Maninder Singh is in five-day police custody.

