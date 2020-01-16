Murder of nurse at Chandigarh hotel: ‘Accused duped victim of Rs 3.50 lakh by promising job at Bathinda AIIMS’

Maninder Singh being produced in District courts in sector 43, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) Maninder Singh being produced in District courts in sector 43, Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

MANINDER Singh, who was arrested for allegedly killing his woman friend at a Chandigarh hotel, had duped the victim, Sarabjeet Kaur, and her family of Rs 3.50 lakh after sending a fake email to her saying that she was selected as a nurse at AIIMS through PGIMER in September.

Sarabjeet Kaur, who was a qualified nurse, was killed at Hotel Sky in phase-2, Industrial Area on December 30. The murder came to light when hotel staff noticed the body of Kaur in the room on January 1.

Police sources said, “Sarabjeet Kaur through her family members had handed over around Rs 3.5 lakh to Maninder Singh. He had promised them that he would arrange the selection of Kaur at AIIMS, Bathinda through PGIMER.”

Sources said that though Maninder Singh claimed that he had hidden some of the money out of the of Rs 6 lakh, he had spent around Rs 3 lakh to buy a second hand i20, in which he had escaped from Hotel Sky after killing Kaur.

He is being questioned to find out about the rest of the cash.

“We did not recover anything from his house at Sector 30. Sarabjeet Kaur’s family had borrowed the money from two Sangrur-based financiers and gave it to Maninder Singh. The car was recovered from the parking lot of Gurdwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib in Patiala.”

A team of Chandigarh Police verified the staff nurse selection status of Sarabjeet Kaur from PGIMER, which confirmed that she was never selected for AIIMS in Bathinda.

Police also called Jagdish Singh, Kaur’s elder brother, to Sector 31 police station on Wednesday. Jagdish Singh told police that they had borrowed Rs 3.50 lakh and handed over to Maninder Singh in September, 2019.

Sources said, “After killing Sarabjeet Kaur, Maninder Singh had gone straight to a famous eatery at Zirakpur highway. He then went to PGIMER and spent the entire night sleeping inside the car. Maninder Singh confessed that he had once also visited the previous work place, a hospital in Mohali, where Sarabjeet Kaur had been worked.”

On Tuesday, Maninder Singh had walked into the office of News 18 Punjab Haryana Himachal, which is 50 metres away from the hotel, confessing his involvement in the murder of Sarabjeet Kaur. Later, a police party apprehended him from the channel’s office. Three credit cards along with a knife was recovered from him. He was apprehended by a team of Chandigarh Police headed by Inspector Rajdeep Singh, SHO of Sector 31 police station.

