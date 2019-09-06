Murder of Jind resident in Sector 17: Victim was given clean chit in

The Jind resident, who was gunned down in broad daylight in Sector 17 Wednesday, was given a clean chit in connection with the murder of one of the suspect’s brothers in May, police sources said. Tejinder Sheokand was shot dead by four men headed by one Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, younger brother of Mohit Mor. The victim’s friend, Sandeep, a taxi driver, also received a bullet injury. He is admitted in PGI in stable condition.

Tejinder’s brother Satinder Sheokand said that Vikas had threatened Tejinder through messages on WhatsApp and Facebook

A Jind district police officer said, “Mohit Mor was stabbed to death near old bus stand Uchana, Jind, in April. The name of Tejinder was not mentioned in the FIR registered at Uchana police station. However, Tejinder was questioned by Jind police as his name was alleged by the victim’s family members but no evidence was found against him. However, Mohit’s younger brother, Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, has grudge with him. And following this enmity, he along with three others gunned down him in Chandigarh.”

Inspector Devinder Sharma, SHO of PS Narwana in Jind, said, “Prime suspect Vikas Mor was arrested in a case of attempt to murder on April 17, 2017. Currently, he is on regular bail. He is a resident of Mor Patti village.

Satinder Sheokand told Chandigarh Newsline, “Tejinder was a B A final year student in Rajiv Gandhi Mahavidyalaya. He was not involved in the murder of Mohit Mor. He had been questioned by Jind police and came clean in the police investigation. Vikas Mor, alias Boxer, was under impression that Tejinder was indirectly involved in the murder. Vikas Mor had been issued multiple threats to Tejinder. Vikas even threatened Tejinder through messages on WhatsApp and Facebook. Vikas Mor is a wanted criminal and involved in three murder and attempt to murder cases.”

Tejinder’s body was handed over to his kin after postmortem examination at GMCH-32 on Thursday. The X-ray examination of body found five bullets inside the body.

Satinder Sheokand said, “My brother Tejinder was in Chandigarh for last three days with Sandeep. Sandeep is also a resident of our village Doomrakha Kalan. Yesterday, my brother was called by someone on WhatsApp and he was told to come to Sector 17. Police have not able to establish the identity of man, who had called my brother. We have provided the names and pictures of three more suspects, who could be involved in the murder.”

Satinder said, “There is an old rivalry of college-going students of village Mor Patti and village Doomrakha Kalan is going on for last four years. The rivalry has witnessed of half a dozen bloody assaults.”

UT police has not made any arrests yet. A team has been sent to Jind, which visited the house of prime suspect Vikas who has missing for the last seven months.