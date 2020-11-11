Murder of former student leader: UT Police to procure custody of gangster Budha today

Another prime member of Bambiha group, Dilpreet Dahana, alias Baba, is already in the custody of Chandigarh Police. Sources said the murder investigation required the joint questioning of Dahana and Budha.

The CHANDIGARH Police is all set to procure the custody of notorious gangster Sukhpreet Singh Budha in connection with murder of former student leader Gurlal Brar on Wednesday. Budha, believed to be the head of Davinder Bambhia group, is lodged at high-security jail at Sangrur. He will be brought to the district courts in Sector 43 on production warrants on Wednesday.

Another prime member of Bambiha group, Dilpreet Dahana, alias Baba, is already in the custody of Chandigarh Police. Sources said the murder investigation required the joint questioning of Dahana and Budha. A local court had extended the custody of Dahana for three days on Monday.

Police investigation established that Brar was murdered at the behest of Davinder Bambiha group, which is being monitored by Budha and Dahana from behind bars. On this, the police had obtained the custody of gangster Dahana on production warrant last week.

A police officer privy to the development maintained that during the questioning, Dahana expressed ignorance about the names of two shooters, who had murdered Brar.

Brar was gunned down on October 10. He was murdered outside nightclub Playboy in Phase 1 Industrial Area. So far, the police managed to arrest two persons who had provided logistic assistance to the shooters. The interrogation of two accused also indicated the involvement of Dahana and Budha. The two gangsters are facing over 13 cases of murders, attempt to murder, extortion and under the provisions of the Arms Act. A case was registered at Industrial Area police station.

