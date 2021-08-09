Murder of elderly woman: Daughter-in-law’s brother denies charge of property dispute

Amarjeet Singh Maan died in 2007, after which Surinder had been living alone, in a separately constructed portion of the same house, said Cheema.

As investigation of 97-year-old Joginder Kaur’s murder at Sector 8, Chandigarh, is underway, the brother of Kaur’s daughter-in-law Sunday denied any property dispute between the family, saying that the will of the property of Sector 8 is already registered.

The victim’s daughter-in-law, Surinder Kaur (71) also a widow lives at the same address where the victim was living, but has a separate portion of nearly 10 marla, which also has a separate entry. She was married to Amarjeet Singh Maan. She is being questioned in connection to the murder.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Harvinder Singh Cheema, brother of Surinder Kaur said, “Joginder Kaur’s husband, Kehar Singh Maan, retired as Additional Election Commissioner. Joginder Kaur was his second wife. When Kehar Singh Maan died, he divided the property into four parts and gave three shares to his second wife and children, and one share to his first wife’s son, Amarjeet Singh Maan.”

Amarjeet Singh Maan died in 2007, after which Surinder had been living alone, in a separately constructed portion of the same house, said Cheema.

“My sister and Joginder Kaur, though living separately, were on good talking terms, as for anything Joginder Kaur needed, she used to seek Surinder’s help. My sister is a heart patient and a senior citizen, still the UT Police has been questioning her during late evening hours”, he added.

Regarding any doubts on the house help, Cheema said, “They had been working here from past several years. They cannot commit such a crime.”

He further said, “The police need to question the nearby security guards, and scrutinise the CCTV footage thoroughly, as the accused is surely someone who had earlier done a recce and then when Surinder Kaur was at Gurdwara and the servants were outside home. They might have come for theft initially, as the servant’s wardrobe were also ransacked. But after could have seen Joginder Kaur while escaping and attacked her with a knife.”

Kaur’s post mortem exam is expected to be conducted at GMSH-16, Chandigarh on Monday after her son arrives from USA.

Joginder Kaur was found unconscious inside her residence in Sector 8, on Friday night. A team from the local police station rushed to the spot and moved her to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead. Investigators, after an initial probe, said that the house of the woman house was ransacked and her throat had been slit. The woman’s body is still kept at the mortuary of GMSH-16. An FIR was registered under sections of murder at PS Sector 3, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police Sunday asked Surinder Kaur about her route to Gurdwara, where she was, when the incident took place.

Talking about the safety of senior citizens in the city, RK Garg, President, Second Innings Association said, “Safety of senior citizens is primarily responsibility of the state and beat system of Chandigarh has been used to ensure wellbeing and security of senior citizens but of late the contact between beat staff and senior citizens is not regular.”