Murder of Chandigarh student leader: Police clueless about shooters, motive

Forty-eight hours after the killing of former student leader Gurlal Brar, the police are yet to establish the identity of shooters and the motive behind the murder. The police have been claiming gang rivalry could be a reason behind the killing.

The body was handed over to family members after a postmortem examination. The bullets were retrieved from the body during the postmortem. Two assailants had fired seven bullets and three of the bullets had hit the victim.

Police sources said that killing of a Faridkot-based gangster, Vicky Deora, who was shot dead a few months ago, can be linked with the murder of Gurlal Brar. Brar and Deora belong to rival groups. Brar was linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The police are also probing the Facebook post, which claimed the responsibility for killing Brar on Sunday. A case of murder and under sections of the Arms Act was registered at Industrial Area police station.

Sources said the name of two shooters cropped up during the course of investigation. Later, it was revealed that the two shooters were lodged in a district jail of Punjab. The police questioned four friends of Brar and all of them were allowed to go Monday. Four teams, including one of cyber cell, was constituted for probing the murder.

