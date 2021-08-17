Murder of 98-yr-old woman: Accused in judicial custody

MURDER accused Kailash Bhatt arrested for killing 98-year-old Joginder Kaur by slitting her throat was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days Tuesday. He was arrested last Saturday.

Police said that the stolen jewellery ornaments were recovered from his possession during his two-day police remand. Inspector Satinder Singh said, “Accused Kailash Bhatt is a native of Uttarakhand. So far, we have not found any criminal case against him in Tricity. We have communicated with Uttarakhand Police to ascertain the credentials of Bhatt. His wife was unaware of his involvement in the crime.”

Bhatt had escaped after killing Joginder Kaur at her house in Sector 8 on August 6. The kitchen knife, which was used in the crime, was found on the spot.

Police had said that accused Bhatt lost his job due to Covid lockdown and was facing a financial crisis.

He planned to break into house for stealing money and valuables as he had to pay installments for his bike. Therefore, first of all, he surveyed nearby areas in Sector 8 and established that an aged woman was residing alone at a house. Thereafter, he noted the activities of landlady’s servant and established that the servant goes for evening walk about 6.30 pm for 30-45 minutes.

The accused along with his wife and an 18-month-old son resides in a servant quarter at a house in Sector 8. Bhatt’s wife works as a maid in the said house.

Police said before killing Joginder Kaur, Bhatt had managed to steal around Rs 700 from the servant quarter of Joginder.