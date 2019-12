Deepak is currently facing trial under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence…) of Indian Penal Code at the District Court in Chandigarh. Deepak is currently facing trial under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence…) of Indian Penal Code at the District Court in Chandigarh.

More than an year after a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death at Shastri Nagar, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has put Chandigarh Police in the dock in the matter in which the victim’s family have alleged involvement of police officials in the murder, and the only accused put on trial has claimed to have attempted to help the victim. The high court has also sought a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the proposed transfer of the investigation to it.

The court is hearing a petition filed by the victim’s father, Ram Avtar, for a proper investigation as well as the bail plea of Deepak, who has been in prison for a year and two months. He was nominated as accused on the statement made by the victim’s brother.

The incident happened last on August 1, last year when Ajay was stabbed to death near the Shastri Nagar light point. The victim was owner of Shreeji Packers and Movers and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Deepak is currently facing trial under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence…) of Indian Penal Code at the District Court in Chandigarh.

‘CCTV footage missing’

With the accused, in his plea, claiming that the CCTV footage of the hospital where the victim was taken shows him taking the victim to the hospital after the incident, the Chandigarh Police has told the court that the Sector-16 hospital has responded that the relevant CCTV footage was kept only for seven days and the PGI has also said the CCTV footage was kept for 28 days only.

With the court noting that the investigating officer had made the request for the CCTV in July, 2019 despite a request by the accused for its preservation in September, 2018, and asking the Chandigarh SSP to enquire why “not even basic investigation” was being conducted in criminal cases, the high court has now sought certain official record from the SSP after it was told a show cause notice was issued to IO who after the reply has been “advised” to remain careful in future and professionally deal with such type of cases.

“The SSP, UT, Chandigarh is directed to place on record the show cause notice and the reply filed by the investigating officer, by next date of hearing,” read the order passed by Justice Amol Rattan Singh last Friday.

Family seeks CBI probe; court issues notice to agency

With regard to the allegations made by the victim’s father of involvement of two police officials in the case including a retired official, SSP Nilambari Vijay Jagdale has informed the court that an SIT under the supervision of SDPO (Central) Krishan Kumar has been constituted with Inspector Ram Rattan Sharma and Sub Inspector Rohitash Kumar as its members.

With regard to allegations against the police officials – who are brothers, the court has been told their statements were recorded and “a perusal of those statements would show that they are not involved” in the FIR. No other evidence has been come on record regarding their involvement, the SSP has said in her affidavit. Five prosecution witnesses out of the total 27 have been examined before the trial court, it adds.

However, the victim’s father has told the court that on one occasion, his son had parked his car on the land of the police officials after which the car was taken to the police station and the victim was called daily to the police station for the next three days. The land of the police officials – including the retired and the one serving in the IT Park Police Station – is opposite Ajay’s house. There was a parking issue between him and the police officials, the court has been told. While the retired police official is said to have been on the spot, the serving police official has been also accused of attempting to destroy the evidence by the victim’s family.

Justice Singh in the order has noted, “The aforesaid contentions, in my opinion (of course prima facie), may not be ground enough for having somebody killed”. The court has also recorded a submission of the counsel representing the victim’s father that one of the two policemen was present at the spot where the incident happened and he had told the gathering there that it was a case of accident “…and with him also thereafter having gone to the hospital, with him allegedly having even told the doctors that it was a case of an accident, but when doctors are stated to have opined otherwise, he is stated to have left the spot.”

The counsel representing the family submitted they do not expect a fair investigation and want the case transferred to the CBI as the police officials joined the investigation only when an affidavit was sought from the SSP herself. The court, then, in the order said, “Notice be issued to Mr. Sumit Goel, Advocate, learned counsel for the CBI, as to why, in the aforesaid circumstances, this court should not direct that the investigation be transferred to the CBI”.

Meanwhile, the trial court has been directed to ensure that the victim’s brother is “positively examined” on December 12. Earlier, the high court had stayed the trial.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App