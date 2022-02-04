Murder near railway tracks: Cops recover assailant’s blood-stained clothes

TWO DAYS after arresting a cycle mechanic, Salim, a paramour of the murdered woman, Government Railway Police (GRP) has recovered blood-stained clothes of the assailant along with the material used to weld a knife which was used in the crime on Thursday. The knife was recovered on the day of the crime. Salim, a resident of ]Mauli, was arrested on Tuesday. He has been remanded in police custody till Friday. He was arrested upon being identified by the driver of an e-rickshaw, which was shared by him and the victim on January 15.

The woman was found murdered with multiple stab injuries near the railway track on January 16. The victim was married. Though the family members of the victim were suspicious of Salim, police only arrested him after tracing the e-rickshaw driver, who had spotted the victim and Salim together. “Salim disclosed that he murdered the woman as she had started blackmailing him on the pretext of their relations. The e-rickshaw driver was traced and told us that on the day of the crime, the woman hired his vehicle and later Salim also sat in the vehicle. A knife was found on the spot. The knife’s inspection revealed that it was made with a welding machine,” a police officer said. Salim is married and has three children.

The victim was working as a part time cleaner at Mauli Jagran police station. She left her workplace around 6pm on January 15. Her call details suggest that her cell phone had been switched off by that time.

No headway in Maloya murder case

The Chandigarh police is yet to make any progress in connection with the murder of a woman who was found dead in naked condition in the forest of Maloya on January 14. The woman was identified later. Sources said investigation is on. A case was registered at PS Maloya.