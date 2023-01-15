Murder of Dera follower: Member of Goldy Brar’s gang arrested from Himachal Pradesh

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police arrested an operative of the Goldy Brar gang from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in connection with the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted that the SSOC arrested Inderpreet Singh alias Parry who was involved in a dozen cases of murder, attempted murder and terror funding in Punjab and Haryana, including the killing of Dera follower Pardeep Singh in Faridkot in November last year.

Parry, a resident of Sector 33 in Chandigarh, was also booked by Chandigarh Police for running an extortion racket. He is an active member of Canada-based notorious gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar.

On November 10 last year, six assailants shot Pardeep Singh, 38, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases who was out on bail, in Punjab’s Faridkot district. Pardeep Singh Kataria alias Raju Dhodhi was shot at around 7.15 am while he was about to open his dairy shop at Kotkapura. Soon after, Brar claimed responsibility for the murder through a social media post.