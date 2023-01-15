scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Murder of Dera follower: Member of Goldy Brar’s gang arrested from Himachal Pradesh

The accused Inderpreet Singh alias Parry is involved in dozen cases of murder, attempted murder and terror funding in Punjab and Haryana, including the killing of Dera follower Pardeep Singh in Faridkot last year, police said.

State Special Operations Cell of Punjab Police has arrested Inderpreet Singh from Himachal Pradesh. (DGP punjab police/Twitter)
Listen to this article
Murder of Dera follower: Member of Goldy Brar’s gang arrested from Himachal Pradesh
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police arrested an operative of the Goldy Brar gang from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in connection with the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav tweeted that the SSOC arrested Inderpreet Singh alias Parry who was involved in a dozen cases of murder, attempted murder and terror funding in Punjab and Haryana, including the killing of Dera follower Pardeep Singh in Faridkot in November last year.

Parry, a resident of Sector 33 in Chandigarh, was also booked by Chandigarh Police for running an extortion racket. He is an active member of Canada-based notorious gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar.

More from Chandigarh

On November 10 last year, six assailants shot Pardeep Singh, 38, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases who was out on bail, in Punjab’s Faridkot district. Pardeep Singh Kataria alias Raju Dhodhi was shot at around 7.15 am while he was about to open his dairy shop at Kotkapura. Soon after, Brar claimed responsibility for the murder through a social media post.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 14:45 IST
Next Story

Bestselling author Colleen Hoover apologises for ‘tone-deaf’ colouring book based on domestic violence novel

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close