Murder of DAV student leader: District court orders salary attachment of 3 police officials

The Chandigarh District Court has issued bailable warrants against three Chandigarh Police officials and has ordered attachment of their salaries till further order in connection with a murder case.

As per the case, the trial of a murder case of Vishal Chillar, a former student leader of DAV College, is being conducted at the Chandigarh District Court. The murder took place in March 2019, when victim Vishal Chillar had come to Chandigarh to celebrate his selection in the Haryana Police. At 6.50 am, while Chillar was sleeping in his room, the assailants entered the room in Sector 49 and fired gunshots at him. Vishal was shot in his chest and stomach.

During the attack, the house owner, Pankaj, Meghal Jaswal and Ashish Nehra, all members of the Indian National Student Organisation (INSO), were also injured. The police had later arrested seven accused — Sudeep Pahal, Naveen, Rahul Manda, Sumit Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Ramdeep Sheokand and Amandeep Nehra.

The trial of the case is being conducted in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dr Rajneesh. As the matter came up for hearing on Monday before the court where prosecution witnesses Inspector Satvinder Singh, ASI Gurdeep Singh and SI Varinder Singh were to appear before court for examination.

The court of Dr Rajneesh said, “No PW (prosecution witnesses) is present… PWs Inspector Satvinder Singh, ASI Gurdeep Singh and SI Varinder Singh have not come despite service. The accused are in custody and repeated directions for examining the prosecution witnesses at the earlier possible are being received from the Hon’ble High Court.”

“In the given circumstances, PWs Inspector Satvinder Singh, ASI Gurdeep Singh and SI Varinder Singh, be now summoned by way of bailable warrants in the sum of Rs 10,000 each with one surety of the like amount each through SSP, Chandigarh, for January 11, 2023.

Further, their salaries are also ordered to be attached till further orders under intimation to this Court. A separate letter to the DDO concerned be also written,” said the court in the order.