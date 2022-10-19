Murder convict who jumped parole held

THE UT Police arrested a murder convict, an advocate, Bahadur Singh, who had jumped parole and had been avoiding his arrest since 2019 from Mohali.

A team of proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff, headed by Inspector Hari Om, arrested him Monday night. He was convicted for killing his friend, a woman, Bharti, after setting her on fire in May, 1998. Police said Singh was convicted on the basis of Bharti’s statement prior to her death. Inspector Hari Om said, “Singh was convicted and released on parole in 2016. He filed an application in Punjab and Haryana High Court for the dismissal of his sentence. The appeal was admitted but rejected in December, 2019. Since then, Singh had been absconding”. He was sent to Model Jail, Burail.

Two POs arrested

Two POs including a woman were arrested Tuesday. The man has been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Sector 29, Panchkula. They were declared POs in cheque-bounce cases.