Murder convict among two juveniles held for keeping pistol, cartridges

Two juveniles, one of them recently convicted for killing an 18-year-old resident of Sector 25, were arrested for possessing a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges near Dhanas on Friday night. Both of them were riding a motorcycle bearing Punjab registration number. Both the juveniles were sent to Juvenile Home, Sector 25.

The convicted juvenile, sources said, told police that he had obtained the pistol from a Muzaffarnagar man a month ago as he feared for his life from the family of Vikas, the murdered Sector 25 youth.

The two juveniles were convicted on July 7 for Vikas’s murder in August 2016 but as the defence counsel had sought time to file an appeal in the sessions court, the Juvenile Justice Court allowed both to stay home till August 6. The second convicted juvenile was not involved in the pistol case.

The counsel for the convicted juvenile, Advocate Rohit Mahajan, told Chandigarh Newsline, “The juvenile was convicted along with another on July 7. The juvenile court accepted my plea of filing an appeal against the conviction in the sessions court. According to the Juvenile Justice Act, the juvenile court can allow a convicted juvenile to file the appeal through his counsel within a period of one month and in that period, the juvenile will not be taken into custody. We have a time period till August 6 to file an appeal. Apart from the two juveniles, there are seven other accused also in the murder case and the trial against them is still going on in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rajiv Joshi.”

The probe officer, Sub-Inspector Rohtash Kumar, said, “Two juveniles, including the convict, was nabbed at a routine check point near Kali Mata shrine, Dhanas, on a motorcycle around 10 pm last night. The convict juvenile was the pillion rider. When they were asked to show the documents of the motorcycle, they failed to produce them.

Their frisking led to the recovery of a country-made pistol hidden under the clothes of the convict juvenile and two live cartridges from the juvenile, driving the motorcycle. When we questioned them about the source of the pistol and cartridges, the convict juvenile said he had procured it from a Muzaffarnagar man, who was earlier residing in Sector 25 and shifted to another place a month back.” A case was registered at Sector 11 Police Station.

