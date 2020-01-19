Murder case against Ram Rahim: CBI concludes final arguments, next hearing on Feb 1

Ram Rahim is currently in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, serving a 20-year sentence in rape cases, in which he was convicted by the Special CBI court in August 2017. Ram Rahim is currently in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, serving a 20-year sentence in rape cases, in which he was convicted by the Special CBI court in August 2017.

The CBI on Saturday concluded its final arguments in the Ranjit Singh murder case in which the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is the key accused.

The next date for the hearing has been set for February 1, after the defence counsel sought of time of atleast two weeks to prepare arguments on behalf of the accused.

Ranjit Singh, a former Dera manager was murdered in 2002. He was shot dead when he was returning from his fields at his native village in Kurukshetra district. A case was registered in 2003.

During the hearing, Judge Jagdeep Singh observed in his interim order that the case, which is now in its final stage, is one of the oldest in the court and needs to be decided expeditiously.

The hearing for the case in the CBI court had begun in 2012 with the presentation of prosecution’s evidence and has had more than 200 hearings since then.

On December 10, the trial court had dismissed an application filed by a co-accused in the case who was seeking a transfer. The application had contended that the judge had already convicted the Dera chief and others in two other separate cases based on similar evidence and was likely to hold the same view in this particular case. Terming it a “frivolous application without any justified reason/cause”, Singh had dismissed the application.

The accused had then applied for the transfer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On December 20, the court had again dismissed the petition saying there is no such concept in criminal jurisprudence that if an accused is found guilty in one case, he would be held guilty in other identical cases.

