Murder case against Dera chief: Three days before verdict, victim’s son wants case transferred

Just three days before a Special CBI court in Panchkula is slated to pronounce its verdict in a murder case against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the victim’s son, Jagseer Singh, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking transfer of the case to another CBI court in Punjab, Haryana or Chandigarh.

As per the petition, Jagseer Singh’s father, Ranjeet Singh, was allegedly murdered in the year 2002 by the accused. At the time of the crime, Ranjeet Singh was 45-years-old, and the petitioner was 8-years-old.

It has been submitted in the petition that, “Ordinarily most judicial officers act in the true sense of a judicial officer. But sometimes to ensure that justice is not only done but also seen to be done, criminal trials are transferred by the High Court in the Murder case againt Ram Rahim interest of justice exercising power under Section 407 of the Criminal procedure code.”

The petitioner has alleged that presence of a specific CBI public prosecutor, not directly linked to the case, during the trial is most suspicious as rather assisting the special public prosecutor appointed particularly for the case, he seems to be interfering with the trial.

The petition states that as per CBI chargesheet, Ram Rahim had thought that Ranjit Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra, was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of the female followers in Dera and hatched conspiracy to kill him.