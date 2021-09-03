Murder case against dera chief: HC judge recuses, says had appeared as lawyer for victim in two cases

A PUNJAB and Haryana High Court judge on Thursday recused himself from hearing a matter pertaining to a plea filed in the Ranjit Singh murder case against Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, seeking its transfer from Panchkula CBI court.

The matter on came up for hearing before the bench of Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, wherein it ordered, “It has come to my notice that I appeared as an advocate on behalf of Ranjit Singh (regarding whose murder trial, this petition arises) as well as his father late Joginder Singh, sarpanch in 2 civil litigations at Kurukshetra in 1986-1988…Let this case be listed before some other bench, after obtaining the appropriate orders from Hon’ble the Chief Justice.”

The HC had previously ordered that till the next date of hearing, final pronouncement of the judgment in the Ranjit Singh murder case shall remain stayed.

The HC had ordered to keep CCTV footage of the court complex of Panchkula in a sealed cover.

The HC is hearing the plea of Jagseer Singh, son of Ranjit Singh, who was allegedly murdered in 2002. The petitioner had sought transfer of the case titled, ‘CBI vs Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and others’, from the court of Special Judge, CBI, Panchkula, to any other CBI court in Haryana, Punjab or Chandigarh. The petitioner has submitted that he has an apprehension that he may not get justice from the Special Judge, CBI Court, Panchkula.

The petitioner counsels had argued that if the CCTV footage installed in the court is seen, K P Singh, public prosecutor, is attending the court even on Saturday, which is not a court working day. The presence of K P Singh is suspicious as rather then assisting the special public prosecutor, he is having a fiduciary relationship over the presiding officer, it was argued.