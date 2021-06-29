Murder accused Chandigarh Police constable suspended

CHANDIGARH POLICE suspended police constable Manjit Singh who is one of the three persons accused of murdering a real estate businessman of Naya Gaon at Pheowa in Kurushetra. Manjit Singh was arrested with his associates, Pardeep and Sukhpal, for killing Sandeep Singh by Kurushetra police Saturday.

Constable Manjit Singh was posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh police. He was attached to the security guard of a justice in Sector 24 and had been facing multiple departmental probes. Police sources said Manjit Singh had joined the Chandigarh Police in 1992.

His batchmates have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub inspector (ASI) and sub inspector (SI) but he remained as a constable due to the departmental probes against him.

Sources said three criminal cases including forgery, cheating, assault and even robbery are pending against him. He had also got married for the second time, while concealing the fact that he is already married.

One of his batchmates, who is now an ASI, said, “All of his batchmates were shocked to learn about his involvement in the murder of a real estate businessman. Manjit Singh pretended to be a religious man. Over the years, he became introverted. We were not much aware about his personal background. Almost all of his batchmates have got at least double, triple promotions till now.”

During interrogation, accused Manjit Singh had told the Kurushetra Police that he works as a constable in the Chandigarh Police and due to his bad record in the police department, 18 of his increments have been stopped by the higher officials.

Manjit Singh told police that he came in contact with Sandeep Singh about two years ago and the latter had assured to help him get his records corrected, claiming that he would use his influence. In return, as the accused claims, Sandeep had demanded Rs 10 lakh from him.

Manjit Singh alleged that about one and a half years ago, he had reportedly given Rs 10 lakh to Sandeep Singh but he neither got his record rectified nor returned the money.