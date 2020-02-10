Mural depicting big cat family, including newly arrived three cubs, welcomes visitors in a Chandigarh zoo

The cat murals at Chattbir Zoo. (Express photo) The cat murals at Chattbir Zoo. (Express photo)

As visitors at Chattbir Zoo still wait to catch a glimpse of the new members in the cat family, a huge mural of the entire family has recently been painted on the front wall to welcome people. The painting depicts White tigress Diya and Aman, a Royal Bengal with their three new cubs, who are yet to be named.

“It was not an easy task to portrait a big cat family and I took almost one month to complete it. Before starting the project, I was allowed to observe Aman for some hours to understand his body shape. I observed Diya along with her three cubs, who are still lodged in a separate enclosure away from people, through CCTV cameras. Zoo Director M Sudhagar informed me about the body colour of the three cubs, who are of a golden orange colour. I named the mural ‘The last of Us’”, said Rohan Kumar, the artist who painted the mural. Rohan is associated with Social Substance, a NGO working in the field of biodiversity.

In the mural, Aman has been depicted bending his hind legs, with Diya next to him, with one cub sitting on her right. The other two cubs can be seen playing with each other on the opposite side.

“The motive behind the mural is to inform the public about the big cat family. Tiger is an endangered species and on the verge of extinction. Efforts are on all over the world, and specially in India, to help increase their numbers,” said M Sudhagar.

Diya had given birth to four cubs last year on November 17 last year, one of who did not survive. As per the zoo officials, Diya and the three cubs will return to their enclosures for public view in late March. The small gate of enclosure facing the open barricaded area will open in the end of February and the decision of when to bring the baby cubs in the open enclosure will depend on the mother.

Meanwhile, the mural has become the a favourite selfie point for the thousands of visitors since it has been put up.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.