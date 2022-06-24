Municipalities to prepare own budget every yr: Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing newly elected chairpersons Thursday said that all the Municipal Councils and Municipalities will prepare their own budget every year and will also prepare a roadmap for the development of their respective areas.

The CM congratulated all the Chairpersons present there on being elected and gave suggestions to further execute the development works in their respective areas while consulting with the councillors, MLAs and the people of the party.

He also informed that soon such a system would be made at the CM House in Chandigarh where the representatives of the civic bodies would be able to seek guidance regarding their problems.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Manohar Lal Khattar said that for the first time in the state, chairpersons of municipal bodies have been directly elected by the public. “In such a situation, while working amicably with the councilors, all the newly elected representatives should focus on developing the backward areas on priority basis. Besides this they should also try to meet the expectations of the people.” He called upon all the representatives to work with complete honesty and transparency.

The CM asked the newly elected chairpersons and office bearers of the organization to make other people join the party while following the party’s ideology.

He said that the graph of the party is increasing continuously since the year 2014 and this momentum has to be maintained even further.