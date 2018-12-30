Punjab High Court orders inquiry against PCS officer for ‘attempt to favour Congress’

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has ordered an inquiry against a Punjab Civil Service (PCS) officer for allegedly attempting to meddle in the state urban body polls to favour a candidate of the Congress party, and has given four months time period to the state government for disciplinary action against him. The state has to file a compliance report by April next year before the court.

The elections to the municipal bodies in Punjab were held in December last year. The action has been ordered against the PCS officer Kanwaljit Singh – who is posted as the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority, Jalandhar – and was a returning officer for the polls being held to elect the members of Amritsar Municipal Corporation.

Even after declaration of results for Ward number 23 of the Amritsar Muncipal Corporation and issuance of certificate to the candidate Ranjit Kaur on December 17 in 2017, the officer on December 22 had issued a letter seeking to review the declaration of the result, allegedly “under the political influence and particularly of the rival candidate Rajinder Kaur belonging to Congress party.”

“The act of respondent No.4 in question is highly irresponsible and is not expected from such a high-ranking officer. The respondent No.4 has committed misconduct and we think Government should take disciplinary action against him within a period of four months from today and report compliance to this Court,” the order passed by the division bench of Justices A.B Chaudhari and Harnaresh Singh Gill reads.

The petitioner’s counsel Sukhbir Singh Mattewal before the court argued that since Ranjit Kaur was already declared a Corporator, the officer had ceased to have any authority.

However, Kanwaljit Singh in his defence said the presiding officer of the Ward number 23 had informed him that there was a mistake in the counting and the Congress candidate was the actual winner.

The division bench in the order further said the returning officer became functus officio – an officer whose mandate had expired – after he handed over the certificate of election to the petitioner and there is “no rule allowing him to issue” such communication expressing his intention to review the declaration of the result.

“The only remedy was to file election petition, which is said to have been filed. The application for recounting also was not before the declaration of result as it is clear from the record. But respondent No.4, appears to have taken note of the grievance of respondent No.3. Such a procedure is unknown that too after declaration of the result,” the

order reads.