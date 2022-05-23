Municipal polls in Haryana to be held on June 19, results on June 22

Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced on Monday that elections to 46 local bodies — 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils — will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22.

According to the election commission, the notification for the polls will be issued on May 24 and nominations can be filed from May 30 to June 4. The candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations till June 7 and on the same date, political parties will be allotted symbols for the polls.

Chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal assured the state election commissioner that the administration would extend full support in conducting the polls in a meeting presided over by the duo.

“There will be 888 total wards in these municipal committees/municipal councils, including 107 reserved for scheduled castes, 73 reserved for scheduled castes for women, 239 for women, and 469 for unreserved. General elections for municipal councils/municipal committees were due in 2021 after the completion of their five years term. However, these could not be held in time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later due to a civil writ petition in the High Court. After all the requisite clearances, now the elections are scheduled for June,” Singh said.

“The work of completing the voters’ list for Faridabad, Bhadra, Badli and Siwan has begun and shall be completed soon. That is why these areas shall be included in the second phase of polling. It will be a direct election for the post of mayor this time. For men, the minimum education qualification is matriculation, for women it is class 8 pass,” Singh said.

During the meeting, extensive discussions on the enforcement of the model code of conduct, law and order, power supply, water supply and sanitation, health services and matters related to excise and taxation were also held.

The state election commission officials added around 4,000 electronic voting machines would be used and over 10,000 government employees would be deputed on election duty.

The municipal bodies going to polls are Gohana, Hodal, Palwal, Sohana, Dabwali, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Hansi, Bahadurgarh, Narwana, Tohana, Nuh, Kalka, Narnaund, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Taraouri, Nissing, Cheeka, Meham, Rajound, Pehowa, Uchana, Mahendragarh, Shahbad, Gharaunda, Safidon, Gannaur, Bhuna, Bawal, Ellenabad, Nangal Choudhry, Naraingarh, Ratia, Barwala, Samalkha, Ferozepur Jhirka, Punhana, Assandh, Ladwa, Rania, Ismailabad, Sadhaura and Kundli.