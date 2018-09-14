Municipal Corporation to take up draft rules on adoption of community dogs

The owner will have to get the adopted dogs registered with the MC for a fee of Re 1 per dog The owner will have to get the adopted dogs registered with the MC for a fee of Re 1 per dog

Now, A family will be allowed to adopt two community dogs in addition to its existing pet dogs. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed amendments in The Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs By-laws 2010. The issue will be taken up at the General House meeting on Friday.

According to the bylaws, a family can keep a maximum of two pet dogs in Chandigarh. As per the amendment, however, the owner will have to get the adopted dogs registered with the MC for a fee of Re 1 per dog.

This move has been initiated to keep a check on the street dog menace. “Whenever an incident of dog bite takes place, it is due to some or the other kind of aggression involved in the street dog. Thus adoption will somehow help to control the aggression of community dogs with love and care as pet dogs,” said a senior MC official.

The agenda that will be taken up by the general House on Friday stated, “As per the existing The Chandigarh Registration of Pet Dogs By-laws 2010, a family may keep a maximum of two dogs and a family means owner, his or her parents, sons, daughters, brothers and sisters living on the premises.

Now it is proposed that a family may be allowed to adopt up to two dogs that is community dogs meaning a maximum of four dogs. These two additional dogs should be registered with the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh at Re 1 per dog. The dog registration procedure will be the same as earlier. Necessary amendments in the by-laws may be made accordingly.”

It further stated, “Therefore an agenda is placed before the general House to allow a family to adopt two more dogs that is community dogs in addition to the existing ones that is four dogs for their consideration and approval please.”

