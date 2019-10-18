‘Municipal Corporation replacing kerbs, channels that are in perfect condition’

Residents of Sectors 2 and 11 are miffed as the Municipal Corporation, which has often stated that it is running really short on funds, is removing kerbs and channels along roads in their area which they say are in perfect condition, and replacing them with new ones.

The civic body has already faced the music previously for placing paver blocks in areas where there was no requirement. Meanwhile, work on the kerbs and channels continues, and the old ones have been dumped on the road itself.

Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh Baljinder Singh Bittu said there should be an inquiry into this “wasteful spending”.

“Why doesn’t the vigilance check the expenditure on things which are not required? First they were wasting money on pavers and now when this option is not available, they have started splurging on these kerb and channels,” he added.

Sources said that officials had been instructed not to replace the kerb and channels which are in good state as it was a “wastage of funds”.

Executive Engineer Ravinder Sharma said it was part of road repair work. Sub-Divisional Officer Anurag Bishnoi did not respond to calls made by Newsline.

Superintending Engineer (B and R) Sanjay Arora said, “I will get it checked. If they are in good condition, they should not be replaced.”