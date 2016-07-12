Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Municipal Corporation Chandigarh to go in for e-tendering of parking lots

Move aims to bring in bidders from outside Chandigarh.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: July 12, 2016 12:35:56 pm
Municipal corporation of Chandigarh likely to auction parking lots through e-tendering. (Representational image)
With five parking lots being surrendered by contractors after the civic body’s checks, the Municipal corporation is likely to auction the lots now through e-tendering. Sources said that the e-tendering process was likely to be adopted this time as the officials wanted contractors or companies from outside Chandigarh to apply for the auction.

Usually, the Municipal Corporation allots the paid parking lots through open auction only. Municipal Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha has already directed the officials to get in big companies from outside the city that may provide good facilities to residents without any overcharging.
The contracts for the paid parking lots were given to the contractors for a period of six months.

After Chandigarh Newsline highlighted how the parking attendants were fleecing people by overcharging, the civic body conducted checks and issued challans for overcharging. After back-to-back checks by the Municipal Corporation wherein challans were issued repeatedly for other violations, the contractors surrendered five parking lots.

The MC has now decided to have smart parking solutions. They would have a common server through which all the parking lots of the city would be monitored. The common server would have details of each parking lot as to how many cars have come in every hour and if there isn’t any haphazard parking in the city.

The common server would be updated with details of the number of parking slips being issued, the number of vehicles coming in, and the way the lot is being managed.

