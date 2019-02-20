Municipal commissioner puts brakes on paver work in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner K K Yadav on Tuesday issued an order to stop the ongoing installation of paver blocks and PCC tiles in the city until a committee constituted by him finds and gives “proper justification” for the project.

Recommendations will be made to the urban planning department, which will further decide on whether to give a go-ahead or not. Yadav also ordered status quo on all the works of pavers and tiles already allotted. The orders issued by the commissioner state, “It has been noticed that there are some ongoing works/works to be allotted or works to start, in all these cases, status quo be maintained immediately. All these projects will be reviewed on case to case basis, by the committee… In case, the committee observes and recommends that there is need for a specific project, based on field requirements that case shall be forwarded with justification to the department of urban planning for reconsideration and exemption from the guidelines.”

The commissioner also stated that the department of urban planning had issued directions on October 30, 2018, and further clarified on January 29, 2019, on the paver policy and “I hereby order that these directions shall be followed meticulously for any new project or estimate to be prepared.”

Commissioner Yadav said any deviation from the master plan or directives of the chief architect is not good for the city. “The committee will examine all these cases and wherever required, the paver work will be winded up there itself and where there is genuine justification, it will be sent to the urban planning.”

Pavers and tiles worth Rs 30 crore are being installed in the city. Out of this sum, Rs 5 crore was approved for Mayor Rajesh Kalia’s ward alone, even at places where pavers are already in place. The committee, headed by IAS officer Sanjay Jha, comprises Special Commissioner who will be the chairman, MC chief engineer and superintending engineer.

Chandigarh Newsline, in a series of reports, had revealed how despite directives by Chief Architect Kapil Setia calling paver installation a violation of Chandigarh master plan, the civic body consistently rained public money on pavers and PCC tiles, especially along V6 (internal sector) roads. Chandigarh Newsline had found that at some places, they were dismantling the existing pavers and tiles, which were in good condition and installing new ones. Also, they were reusing the uprooted tiles in other areas where they had requisitioned funds for laying new ones.