Mumbai-based model’s rape: Accused former sub-inspector says he was falsely implicated

Former Sub-Inspector of Chandigarh Police Naveen Phogat, who is facing charges for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based model at a Chandigarh hotel, stated in the court on Monday that he was falsely implicated in the rape case following a tussle with the senior Cyber Crime Investigation Cell Police officers.

Phogat who is facing the trial for raping a 28-year-old Mumbai-based model under sections 376 (2) (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, recorded his statements under section 313 of CrPC, in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poonam R Joshi.

Phogat stated, “I am innocent, have been involved in this false case. The reason for my involvement in this false case was that I was one of the members of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) constituted under the head of Cyber Crime Branch, along with one inspector besides other police officials. The SIT was to investigate a case related to Bitcoin. During the course of investigation, the complainant of the said case moved an application before the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate), wherein the complainant in the Bitcoin case alleged that the other culprits involved in the case, who were also arrested by Maharashtra, Delhi and Kolkata Police have been let off by the senior officers. Such an application was also moved before the High Court. The referred officers suspected that I disclosed these facts to the complainant, for that reason an inquiry on an anonymous complaint was initiated against me and I was sent to Police Lines.”

Phogat also submitted in the court that the inspector in the SIT was investigating the case of the alleged complaint and he (Phogat) was then involved in the rape case on account of the stated tussle.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on January 15, when the defense counsel will submit the list of defense witnesses.

As per the prosecution, the FIR in the case was registered on October 18, 2018, following the complaint of the woman, a model from Mumbai, who had said that she came in contact with the SI in May 2018, following a case which was under investigation when SI Phogat was posted in Cyber Cell of Chandigarh Police, as she had been duped by one Rahul of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting them assignments in the Punjabi film industry.

The woman had alleged that on June 12, 2018, she came to Chandigarh to join the investigation and remained stuck in the investigation with SI Naveen Kumar Phogat. At about 7.30 pm, SI Phogat offered to drop her in the hotel. She refused, but the accused insisted her to drop in the hotel, as he was going that way. When they reached the hotel, Phogat accompanied her to the hotel room at the pretext of using washroom, where Phogat raped her forcibly by threatening to defame her as he possessed her objectionable photos.

Following the case, Naveen Phogat was dismissed by the Chandigarh Police department from services on October 23, 2018.

