Multiple schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails; premises evacuated

Police personnel outside St. Stephen’s School after a bomb hoax email was received by the school in Chandigarh on Wednesday Morning, January 28, 2026. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails early Wednesday from an anonymous sender, prompting immediate security alerts, evacuations, and suspension of classes.

According to the police, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Chitkara International School, Sector 25; and Government Model Senior Secondary Schools in Sectors 16 and 19 received the threatening emails. Saupins School; Sector 32 A; Ryan International School Sector 49; and DPS School, Sector 40, also received the bomb threats, said the police.

Following the alerts, school administrations informed the police control room.

Officers said teams from local police stations, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and other security agencies rushed to the locations within minutes. They added that school staff were evacuated and the premises sealed, turning the areas into high-security zones. Children who had already reached school were sent back from the gates.