Multiple schools in Chandigarh receive bomb threat emails; premises evacuated

Police personnel outside St. Stephen’s School after a bomb hoax email was received by the school in Chandigarh on Wednesday Morning, January 28, 2026. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails early Wednesday from an anonymous sender, prompting immediate security alerts, evacuations, and suspension of classes.
According to the police, St Stephen’s School, Sector 45; Chitkara International School, Sector 25; and Government Model Senior Secondary Schools in Sectors 16 and 19 received the threatening emails. Saupins School; Sector 32 A; Ryan International School Sector 49; and DPS School, Sector 40, also received the bomb threats, said the police.
Following the alerts, school administrations informed the police control room.
Officers said teams from local police stations, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and other security agencies rushed to the locations within minutes. They added that school staff were evacuated and the premises sealed, turning the areas into high-security zones. Children who had already reached school were sent back from the gates.
Officers said teams from local police stations, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, and other security agencies rushed to the locations within minutes.
Meanwhile, as part of precautionary measures, KBDAV School, Sector 7, and Government Model Senior Secondary Schools in Sectors 22 and 47 were also evacuated, where security agencies launched search operations for possible explosive material.
One of the nine schools that received the threat issued a communication to parents. “Dear Parent, We would like to inform you that the school received an anonymous email this morning containing a threat directed at schools in Chandigarh. The matter has been immediately reported to the Chandigarh Police, and we are in close coordination with the concerned authorities. As advised, all necessary safety and precautionary measures are being taken on campus to ensure the well-being of our students and staff. Attendance is left to the discretion of parents,” the school said.
“The safety of our students remains our highest priority. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep you informed,” it added.
Security agencies conducted intensive search operations across school premises, and thoroughly checked classrooms, staff rooms, corridors, parking areas and playgrounds. Bomb disposal teams examined suspicious spots using specialised equipment, while sniffer dogs carried out extensive sweeps, a police official said during checks at a school in Sector 25.
Naveen Sharma, a parent who came to drop his daughter at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, said, “We were informed that the school would remain open, but when we reached the gate, we were told it had been closed due to the threat.”
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administration issued an advisory to all schools in the city asking them “to maintain calm and not create unnecessary panic”.
Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Administration issued an advisory to all schools in the city asking them "to maintain calm and not create unnecessary panic".
“In case any threatening e-mail or message is received, the same should be immediately reported to the Police, so that appropriate action can be taken as per established protocol. Schools are advised not to declare holidays without any verified basis, as such actions may lead to avoidable panic among students, parents and the general public. All schools are instructed to remain vigilant while continuing regular academic operations,” the Administration said.
Police officers said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. The cyber cell has initiated an investigation to trace the origin and location of the threatening email, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the sender at the earliest.
This is not the first such incident in the city. In recent days, similar bomb threat emails were received targeting the District Courts in Chandigarh and the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Those threats later turned out to be hoaxes after extensive searches yielded no suspicious material.
However, security agencies remain on high alert as investigations continue.
