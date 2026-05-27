Multiple fires break out in forests near Kasauli, IAF deploys Mi-17 helicopters

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Air Force on Tuesday deployed Mi-17 helicopters to assist in the firefighting operations in the hill station of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh where multiple fires have erupted in the forests in Dharampur-Sanawar and Garkhal areas over the last three days, officials said.
The helicopters lifted water from Sukhna lake using bambi buckets and have been cleared to carry out night operations with crew using night vision goggles, as per an IAF statement.
Army troops belonging to the Brigade in Kasauli have also been deployed in firefighting efforts officials said.
SDM Kasauli Mahinder Chauhan told mediapersons that multiple reports of fires have poured in since Sunday, prompting rapid deployment of fire tenders. Officials attribute the outbreak to careless burning of dry pine needles by villagers or discarded cigarettes, a common trigger in the region’s pine-dominated forests.
Plumes of smoke and flames visible from Chandigarh lit up hillsides along the Dharampur-Kasauli and Dharampur-Garkhal roads, with one major fire near a residential school burning for hours before being largely contained in the early hours of Monday.
Heaps of dry pine needles caught fire uncontrollably in Sanawar on Monday evening, while another blaze at Mandhodhar village on the Dharampur-Kasauli road required intense efforts from fire tenders and personnel for over two-and-a-half hours to extinguish.
No casualties have been reported so far, but the fires have caused substantial damage to forest flora and fauna, official said. Thick smoke has been visible from a distance, and nearby hotels and residential areas have faced momentary threats. The incidents come amid a broader pattern of forest fires in Himachal Pradesh this season, exacerbated by heatwaves and low moisture levels.
Authorities have urged caution and appealed to locals and tourists to avoid any activities that could spark further fires. Firefighting teams, including Home Guards, remain on high alert, rushing between sites as new reports emerge.
Kasauli, known for its colonial-era charm, colonial buildings, and scenic views, draws thousands of visitors annually. Prolonged fires could impact the local ecosystem, wildlife, and tourism-dependent economy in the coming weeks. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely, with hopes that cooler weather or rain may provide relief soon.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram