Multiple fires break out in forests near Kasauli, IAF deploys Mi-17 helicopters

Authorities have urged caution and appealed to locals and tourists to avoid any activities that could spark further fires. Firefighting teams, including Home Guards, remain on high alert, rushing between sites as new reports emerge.

The Indian Air Force on Tuesday deployed Mi-17 helicopters to assist in the firefighting operations in the hill station of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh where multiple fires have erupted in the forests in Dharampur-Sanawar and Garkhal areas over the last three days, officials said.

The helicopters lifted water from Sukhna lake using bambi buckets and have been cleared to carry out night operations with crew using night vision goggles, as per an IAF statement.

Army troops belonging to the Brigade in Kasauli have also been deployed in firefighting efforts officials said.

SDM Kasauli Mahinder Chauhan told mediapersons that multiple reports of fires have poured in since Sunday, prompting rapid deployment of fire tenders. Officials attribute the outbreak to careless burning of dry pine needles by villagers or discarded cigarettes, a common trigger in the region’s pine-dominated forests.