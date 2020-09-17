Multiple cases of contradictory test reports from Chandigarh’s pvt labs

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla, who has also written to the Administrator to get the issue investigated said that these were a result of malpractices of the private Covid testing labs in Chandigarh. (Express photo: Jaipal Singh)

Several residents of Chandigarh who have been getting themselves tested from the city’s private laboratories are receiving contradictory results for the Covid-19 test, being left in dilemma.

UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that the administration will look into the matter.

Owner of one of the private testing centres, Atulya Laboratory, Anoop Atulya said that his enterprise is conducting tests as per proper medical procedure. “ If the patients want to come and see the machine and how samples are being processed, they are most welcome to do so. A false positive report is not possible at all. SRL sends their samples to Gurgaon while we do it here itself. Our positivity rate is about 20-25 per cent which is that of the government here,” Anoop said.

A doctor at SRL Laboratory, who said that she was not authorised to comment on the issue, said that they have been collecting samples in Chandigarh while the tests are being done at the Gurgaon centre of the lab. “Moreover, there are several issues when a patient gets himself tested, like viral shedding and others. But we are just collecting samples here and we send it to Gurgaon,” she said.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla has also written to the Administrator to get the issue investigated. He said that these were a result of malpractices of the private Covid testing labs in Chandigarh. “These private Covid testing laboratories are giving wrong reports and have turned it into a money-making business. These labs are deliberately declaring people positive for Covid-19 so that their family members and contacts also get themselves tested and the labs’ business bloom. If these labs declare them negative, no more people will come for tests,” Babla said.

CASE- 1

A 37-year-old woman who got herself tested for Covid-19 at Atulya Laboratory, had submitted her samples on September 7 and a day later the reports were released, declaring her Covid-19 positive. On September 9, the patient gave her samples to SRL Diagnostics for the Covid-19 test and the report specified that SARS C- COV-2 “not detected”.

The family had incurred an expense of Rs 30,000 for the test.

CASE- 2

A city resident said that he was in Leh since September 2 and came back to the UT on September 12. As a precaution, he got himself tested from two different labs. “I received a report declaring me positive from Atulya Lab and this morning, the SRL Lab report declared me negative. Though I have not been contacted by any health agency official as yet, I will reiterate that I have been in complete isolation and have not been in contact with anyone from the moment I arrived back in Chandigarh. We are awaiting further instructions and till then I will stay quarantined on the second floor of my house as a precaution,” the resident said.

CASE- III

A resident of Sector 10 was deemed negative for Covid-19 by SRL Laboratory, but as certain symptoms persisted the resident decided to take another Covid-19 test by Atulya Laboratory, 2-3 days later. In the report through Atulya Laboratory, he tested positive.

Residents who have been getting contradictory reports said that it is no less than a mental trauma when they are not sure of what the results are and the Chandigarh administration should look into the matter.

