Multimillionaires from BJP vie for Mayoral ticket from Panchkula

There are 20 wards in Panchkula. In 2020, Goyal had defeated Congress’s Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes. (Representational image/File)

Panchkula’s two multimillionaires from the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) are in contention for the mayoral post. While on one hand is outgoing Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, the other has BJP’s stalwart Shyam Lal Bansal.

Both Goyal and Bansal are amongst the richest politicians in Panchkula. The two had their families as original settlers in the city.

Bansal (70) has contested the Vidhan Sabha elections from Kalka constituency for three terms. However, he couldn’t win.

His family started a small kirana store in old Panchkula in 1970. Later, he began stone crushers business, which led to many government contracts. He was even instrumental in constructing an airport in Madhya Pradesh.