Multimillionaires from BJP vie for Mayoral ticket from Panchkula

Panchkula mayoral election sees BJP leaders Kulbhushan Goyal and Shyam Lal Bansal competing for ticket, highlighting wealth and political influence in the race.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigrahApr 14, 2026 01:42 PM IST
bjpThere are 20 wards in Panchkula. In 2020, Goyal had defeated Congress’s Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes. (Representational image/File)
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Panchkula’s two multimillionaires from the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) are in contention for the mayoral post. While on one hand is outgoing Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, the other has BJP’s stalwart Shyam Lal Bansal.

Both Goyal and Bansal are amongst the richest politicians in Panchkula. The two had their families as original settlers in the city.
Bansal (70) has contested the Vidhan Sabha elections from Kalka constituency for three terms. However, he couldn’t win.

His family started a small kirana store in old Panchkula in 1970. Later, he began stone crushers business, which led to many government contracts. He was even instrumental in constructing an airport in Madhya Pradesh.

Bansal was in news some time back when his Mercedes was stolen in Panchkula and was later found in Hisar.

“Yes, I am in the fray and have submitted my intent to contest. I have been associated with the Sangh from the early years of my youth and then have worked at various positions in the BJP’s district organisation. I have been the district president twice and have consistently worked for the development of Panchkula. The city needs a new face now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Goyal owns a multicrore township in Panchkula — Amaravti enclave. Other than having a revolving restaurant, school and other cleaning establishments, the Mayor owns multiple properties in Panchkula and Punjab.

In the previous elections for the post of Mayor, he had declared Rs 54 crore as his assets and other properties.
With Panchkula going to polls again, the city which sees maximum population of Aggarwal community, may see a contender from the same section.

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Goyal is a real estate developer and a civil engineer. It was his first success in 2020. In 2014 he had even contest assembly elections from INLD party ticket but in 2019 he joined the BJP.

Now, Goyal has a strong political hold in the city and is aiming to contest again.
“Yes, I am very much in fray and have expressed my intent. I have worked selflessly for the city and will continue to do so,” he told The Indian Express.

There are 20 wards in Panchkula. In 2020, Goyal had defeated Congress’s Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia by 2,057 votes.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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