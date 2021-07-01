Multicrore tax evasion case: N R Munjal allowed to travel abroad for treatment of his wife

The apex court has allowed N R Munjal, managing director of Ind Swift Pvt Ltd, a leading pharmaceutical company facing court trial for multicrore tax evasion, to travel abroad for the treatment of his ailing wife and confirmed his earlier interim bail.

The apex court passed the orders on Monday. Munjal, a resident of Sector 6 in Panchkula, was arrested in the multi-crore tax evasion scam in December 2018. Later, the bank account of the pharmaceutical company was frozen too. He was granted interim bail on July 5, 2019, by the apex court. Trial proceedings against him are still pending at the district courts, Sector 43.

Munjal through his counsel sought permission from the apex court to travel to Abu Dhabi for a period of 45 days from July 5 to August 18, 2021. His wife has been suffering from a retinal disease, i.e. Bilateral Idiopathic Intermediate UVEITIS with recurrent cystic macular Edema since 2017. It was submitted that she was getting treatment in Chandigarh, but she is required to take an alternative line of treatment at Cleveland Clinic, Abu Dhabi.

However, the Solicitor General contended that the appellant has substantial contacts in Dubai and in order to allay the apprehension that he may not return to India to face the trial, an appropriate undertaking is required to be furnished by the appellant.

During the previous hearing, the defence counsel had informed the apex court that out of the total tax demand of Rs 66 crore, inclusive of the principal demand of Rs 14. 33 crore, interest of Rs 21.15 crore and penalty of Rs 31.61 crore, the petitioner has already deposited an amount of Rs 31.52 crore before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The apex court ordered, “The bail which was granted by this Court on July 5, 2019, is confirmed. The passport of the appellant shall be returned to him only for the purpose of enabling him to visit Abu Dhabi for the medical treatment of his spouse between July 5 and August 18, 2021. The direction is subject to the condition that the appellant, before obtaining the release of his passport, shall file an unconditional undertaking before this court that he shall immediately upon the expiry of the period so stipulated return to India and shall be available to face trial in the proceedings arising out of FIR no. 3, dated August 1, 2018, in respect of which a chargesheet has been filed after investigation before the competent court; and (iv) on the return of the appellant, the passport shall be deposited with the trial court.”