Multicrore GST scam: Order issued in Aug, Chandigarh UT excise dept yet to recommend criminal action against firm

The UT Excise and Taxation department is yet to recommend the Chandigarh police to take criminal action against RD Trading Company, one of the six companies accused of a multicrore GST scam, even as orders were issued against the firm in August.

On inspection, it was revealed that RD Trading, a scrap dealing company, registered at Burail village in Sector 45, did not conduct its business activities at its registered address. Moreover, the company had claimed to have a turnover of Rs 8.84 crore on the back of fake sales and purchase invoices.

Followoing the investigation, the UT Excise and Taxation department had slapped a penalty of Rs 2.32 crore against the company, as it had caused a loss of over Rs 2 crore to the UT administration on the pretext of input tax credit (ITC) with the Chandigarh Excise and Taxation department.

“Orders for the registration of FIRs were issued against six companies but the Excise department proceeded the names of only five. The FIRs were registered against five companies when the matter was brought in the knowledge of UT Adviser, DC-cum-Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Mandir Singh Brar,” said a source, who wished to be anonymous.

Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, AK Chaudhary said, “RD Trading Company had deposited Rs 1.12 crore out of Rs 2.32 crore penalty with the department and its proprietor had sought a time of 12 more days for paying the rest of the penalty.

This company’s name will be forwarded to Chandigarh police for lodging an FIR. Before that, we want to recover all the dues.

Five companies, which were booked, were also given the time for paying penalties but they did not pay it.”

Inspector Sohan Lal Sharma said, “We are yet to receive any communication about RD Trading Company. We received communications about five companies and FIRs have been registered against all of them.”

The booked companies included Abhishek Modgil, owner of Mahadev Metals, Rajat Mittal, onwer of RJ Enterprises at Makhanmajra, Pankaj Gautam of Mohali and Rupinder Singh Harika of Patiala, owners of HS Group, Anuradha, owner of AK Trading and Rajeev Kumar, propreitor of Vinita Enterprises.

