Multi-crore-rupee push for Millennium City: Gurgaon gets biggest share in Haryana budget

Presenting his second budget, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday laid out an ambitious infrastructure-heavy roadmap anchored in the Haryana Vision Document-2047. Gurgaon emerged as the biggest beneficiary. The city was mentioned 12 times in the speech, the highest for any district.
Contributing 65 per cent of Haryana’s revenue, the Millennium City received sweeping allocations across roads, healthcare, water supply, housing, and tourism.
From a new Outer Ring Road and multi-crore elevated corridors to industrial funds and upgraded hospitals, the budget outlines transformative projects across districts.
With multi-layered investments exceeding several thousand crores — including Rs 1,550 crore, Rs 1,065 crore, Rs 1,846 crore, and Rs 302 crore allocations — Gurgaon stands at the centre of Haryana’s infrastructure vision. The revival of the 21-km Outer Ring Road and massive elevated corridor projects signal a decisive push to decongest the state’s economic engine.
While districts like Nuh and Mahendragarh found little mention, Gurugram’s sweeping announcements across traffic management, healthcare, housing, tourism, and industrial growth underline its primacy in Haryana’s Vision 2047 roadmap.
To convert Hansi into a modern district, a few projects worth over Rs 288 crore announced, including modern police lines – Rs 200 crore; water management systems for Hansi city – Rs 61.44 crore; multipurpose hall – Rs 10.84 crore; electricity sub-station in Lohari Ragho village – Rs 8.44 crore; Dhandheri village electricity substation – Rs 7.42 crore.
Below is a district-wise compilation of every project announced or planned.
Gurgaon
Mega road & connectivity projects
Outer Ring Road (Greater Southern Peripheral Road revival): The long-pending project, stalled for nearly a decade, has been revived.
Approx. 21 km road from Sector-58 to Manesar
To function as an Outer Ring Road for New Gurgaon
Rs 1,550 crore — east-west corridor project, direct connectivity between Gurgaon and Greater Faridabad to improve traffic flow and industrial linkage.
Rs 1,065 crore — 8-lane elevated corridor from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to Vatika Chowk.
Rs 1,846 crore — 8-lane elevated route from Vatika Chowk to Gahta village.
Rs 302 crore — five flyovers at key junctions, including:
Rs 47 crore flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk
Rs 59 crore flyover at Ambedkar Chowk
Flyovers/underpasses at Bakhtawar Chowk and Millennium City Centre
Railway overbridge near Garhi rail crossing.
24-metre-wide roads in private colonies, land acquisition to begin for widening internal roads in licensed colonies.
Cost to be recovered from private builders
Aimed at resolving emergency access and congestion issues
Regional rail connectivity
Alignment approval for Gurgaon–Faridabad–Noida RRTS Corridor
Metro integration at IFFCO Chowk and Sector 61
To strengthen NCR economic integration
Water infrastructure
Rs 247 crore — Water treatment plant at Basai
Rs 78 crore — Water treatment plant at Chandu-Budhera
Healthcare and social Infrastructure
Upgradation of Manesar ESIC Hospital to a 200-bed facility
Establishment of a medical college in Manesar
Share in 8,000 EWS flats planned for poor families
Establishment of Nari Mandapam and Vatsalya Bhavan
Youth hostel (part of Rs 50-crore statewide allocation)
Industrial and tourism boost
Inclusion in the Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund for infrastructure in 10 industrial areas (including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat)
Wedding City Project (to be developed by HSIIDC)
Part of a five 25-MW waste-to-energy plants cluster (with Faridabad, Manesar, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Ambala-Panchkula-Yamunanagar)
Faridabad
Rs 850 crore — 8-km elevated road
From Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway to Sainik Colony Mod via Barkhal route
Connecting East to West Faridabad
Includes five flyovers
Rs 700 crore — 9-km elevated uninterrupted corridor
From Sainik Colony Mod to BPTP Chowk (via Bata route)
Includes 4 flyovers
Driving training centre for women
Rs 100-crore fish market under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana
Inclusion in:
Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund
25-MW waste-to-energy plant cluster
Hisar
New 300-bed Hospital
New building for a 300-bed facility in the district hospital
Rs 100-crore fish market under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana
Rs 50-crore fish processing units (district allocation mentioned)
Youth hostel (part of Rs 50-crore statewide allocation)
Upgradation of air infrastructure under the civil aviation department
After Hisar, airstrips at Ambala and Karnal to be prepared for seaplane operations
Ambala
Airstrip to be prepared for Seaplane Operations
Priority to the under-construction Aryabhatta Science Centre
Rs 300 crore—new milk plant (5 lakh litres daily capacity)
Infrastructure upgradation for MSME, science instruments, and glassware industries
Part of waste-to-energy plant cluster (Ambala-Panchkula-Yamunanagar)
Karnal
Airstrip development for seaplane services
Rs 50 crore fish processing units
Rs 300 crore—new milk plant (5 lakh litres daily capacity)
Youth hostel (part of Rs 50 crore allocation)
Rewari
Rs 300 crore — new milk plant
5 lakh litres per day capacity
Sonipat
Under the PM Setu scheme
Rs 241 crore hub-and-spoke ITI cluster
Inclusion in the Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund
Kurukshetra
Rs 241 crore hub-and-spoke ITI cluster (PM Setu scheme)
Rs 135-crore campus building for Shri Krishna Ayush University
Hansi (new district to be developed into a modern district)
Declared Haryana’s 23rd district
To be developed as the state’s first ultra-modern model district
Rai
District hospital to be upgraded to a 300-bed facility
Gohana
Development master plan to be prepared for the city
Rohtak and Palwal
Youth hostels (part of Rs 50-crore statewide allocation)
Statewide announcements with multi-district impact
Formation of Haryana Agri Discom—new power distribution company for agriculture consumers
Rs 100 crore green climate resilience fund
Rs 1,950 crore allocation for the industries department
Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund for industrial infrastructure
Five 25-MW waste-to-energy plants across major district clusters
8,000 EWS flats for poor families
