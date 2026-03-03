Multi-crore-rupee push for Millennium City: Gurgaon gets biggest share in Haryana budget

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presents Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Presenting his second budget, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday laid out an ambitious infrastructure-heavy roadmap anchored in the Haryana Vision Document-2047. Gurgaon emerged as the biggest beneficiary. The city was mentioned 12 times in the speech, the highest for any district.

Contributing 65 per cent of Haryana’s revenue, the Millennium City received sweeping allocations across roads, healthcare, water supply, housing, and tourism.

From a new Outer Ring Road and multi-crore elevated corridors to industrial funds and upgraded hospitals, the budget outlines transformative projects across districts.

With multi-layered investments exceeding several thousand crores — including Rs 1,550 crore, Rs 1,065 crore, Rs 1,846 crore, and Rs 302 crore allocations — Gurgaon stands at the centre of Haryana’s infrastructure vision. The revival of the 21-km Outer Ring Road and massive elevated corridor projects signal a decisive push to decongest the state’s economic engine.