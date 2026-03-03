Multi-crore-rupee push for Millennium City: Gurgaon gets biggest share in Haryana budget

Outer Ring Road, Rs 1,550-crore east-west corridor, and 8-lane elevated highways are among the mega announcements for Gurgaon.

Mar 3, 2026
Haryana CM Nayab Singh SainiHaryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presents Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly on Monday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Presenting his second budget, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday laid out an ambitious infrastructure-heavy roadmap anchored in the Haryana Vision Document-2047. Gurgaon emerged as the biggest beneficiary. The city was mentioned 12 times in the speech, the highest for any district.

Contributing 65 per cent of Haryana’s revenue, the Millennium City received sweeping allocations across roads, healthcare, water supply, housing, and tourism.

From a new Outer Ring Road and multi-crore elevated corridors to industrial funds and upgraded hospitals, the budget outlines transformative projects across districts.

With multi-layered investments exceeding several thousand crores — including Rs 1,550 crore, Rs 1,065 crore, Rs 1,846 crore, and Rs 302 crore allocations — Gurgaon stands at the centre of Haryana’s infrastructure vision. The revival of the 21-km Outer Ring Road and massive elevated corridor projects signal a decisive push to decongest the state’s economic engine.

While districts like Nuh and Mahendragarh found little mention, Gurugram’s sweeping announcements across traffic management, healthcare, housing, tourism, and industrial growth underline its primacy in Haryana’s Vision 2047 roadmap.

To convert Hansi into a modern district, a few projects worth over Rs 288 crore announced, including modern police lines – Rs 200 crore; water management systems for Hansi city – Rs 61.44 crore; multipurpose hall – Rs 10.84 crore; electricity sub-station in Lohari Ragho village – Rs 8.44 crore; Dhandheri village electricity substation – Rs 7.42 crore.

Below is a district-wise compilation of every project announced or planned.

Gurgaon

Mega road & connectivity projects

Outer Ring Road (Greater Southern Peripheral Road revival): The long-pending project, stalled for nearly a decade, has been revived.
Approx. 21 km road from Sector-58 to Manesar
To function as an Outer Ring Road for New Gurgaon

Rs 1,550 crore — east-west corridor project, direct connectivity between Gurgaon and Greater Faridabad to improve traffic flow and industrial linkage.

Rs 1,065 crore — 8-lane elevated corridor from Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) to Vatika Chowk.

Rs 1,846 crore — 8-lane elevated route from Vatika Chowk to Gahta village.

Rs 302 crore — five flyovers at key junctions, including:
Rs 47 crore flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk
Rs 59 crore flyover at Ambedkar Chowk
Flyovers/underpasses at Bakhtawar Chowk and Millennium City Centre

Railway overbridge near Garhi rail crossing.

24-metre-wide roads in private colonies, land acquisition to begin for widening internal roads in licensed colonies.

Cost to be recovered from private builders

Aimed at resolving emergency access and congestion issues

Regional rail connectivity

Alignment approval for Gurgaon–Faridabad–Noida RRTS Corridor

Metro integration at IFFCO Chowk and Sector 61

To strengthen NCR economic integration

Water infrastructure

Rs 247 crore — Water treatment plant at Basai

Rs 78 crore — Water treatment plant at Chandu-Budhera

Healthcare and social Infrastructure

Upgradation of Manesar ESIC Hospital to a 200-bed facility

Establishment of a medical college in Manesar

Share in 8,000 EWS flats planned for poor families

Establishment of Nari Mandapam and Vatsalya Bhavan

Youth hostel (part of Rs 50-crore statewide allocation)

Industrial and tourism boost

Inclusion in the Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund for infrastructure in 10 industrial areas (including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat)

Wedding City Project (to be developed by HSIIDC)

Part of a five 25-MW waste-to-energy plants cluster (with Faridabad, Manesar, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Ambala-Panchkula-Yamunanagar)

Faridabad

Rs 850 crore — 8-km elevated road

From Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway to Sainik Colony Mod via Barkhal route
Connecting East to West Faridabad
Includes five flyovers

Rs 700 crore — 9-km elevated uninterrupted corridor

From Sainik Colony Mod to BPTP Chowk (via Bata route)
Includes 4 flyovers

Driving training centre for women

Rs 100-crore fish market under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Inclusion in:
Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund
25-MW waste-to-energy plant cluster

Hisar

New 300-bed Hospital

New building for a 300-bed facility in the district hospital

Rs 100-crore fish market under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Rs 50-crore fish processing units (district allocation mentioned)

Youth hostel (part of Rs 50-crore statewide allocation)

Upgradation of air infrastructure under the civil aviation department

After Hisar, airstrips at Ambala and Karnal to be prepared for seaplane operations

Ambala

Airstrip to be prepared for Seaplane Operations

Priority to the under-construction Aryabhatta Science Centre

Rs 300 crore—new milk plant (5 lakh litres daily capacity)

Infrastructure upgradation for MSME, science instruments, and glassware industries

Part of waste-to-energy plant cluster (Ambala-Panchkula-Yamunanagar)

Karnal

Airstrip development for seaplane services

Rs 50 crore fish processing units

Rs 300 crore—new milk plant (5 lakh litres daily capacity)

Youth hostel (part of Rs 50 crore allocation)

Rewari

Rs 300 crore — new milk plant

5 lakh litres per day capacity

Sonipat

Under the PM Setu scheme

Rs 241 crore hub-and-spoke ITI cluster

Inclusion in the Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund

Kurukshetra

Rs 241 crore hub-and-spoke ITI cluster (PM Setu scheme)

Rs 135-crore campus building for Shri Krishna Ayush University

Hansi (new district to be developed into a modern district)

Declared Haryana’s 23rd district
To be developed as the state’s first ultra-modern model district

Rai

District hospital to be upgraded to a 300-bed facility

Gohana

Development master plan to be prepared for the city

Rohtak and Palwal

Youth hostels (part of Rs 50-crore statewide allocation)

Statewide announcements with multi-district impact

Formation of Haryana Agri Discom—new power distribution company for agriculture consumers

Rs 100 crore green climate resilience fund

Rs 1,950 crore allocation for the industries department

Rs 500-crore Saksham Fund for industrial infrastructure

Five 25-MW waste-to-energy plants across major district clusters

8,000 EWS flats for poor families

