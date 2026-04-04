Multi-crore MC, CREST scam: Bank official used driver, his wife to float shell firms

Fake fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) amounting to nearly Rs 116 crore were also created as part of the fraud. (File)

The Chandigarh Police’s probe into the multi-crore Municipal Corporation (MC) and CREST scam has uncovered that shell companies, which were used to siphon off public funds, were allegedly floated in the names of a driver and his wife to mask the identities of the real beneficiaries.

According to disclosures in the alleged Rs 75-crore Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST) scam, huge sums of public money were diverted through bank accounts opened in connivance with officials, routed via shell entities, and later invested in real estate to generate profits.

Three IDFC FIRST Bank officials — Rishav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, and Seema Dhiman — have allegedly told police during interrogation that CREST accounts were opened in their branch with the involvement of CREST officials. These accounts, as per Chandigarh Police remand papers, became conduits for siphoning funds through a network of shell firms.