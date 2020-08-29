Multani abduction case: Ex-DGP’s interim bail extended till Sept 1

The court has fixed September 1 as the next date of hearing the case. (Representational)

A Mohali court on Friday extended till September 1the interim bail of former Punjab DGP in connection with the 29-year-old abduction case of Balwant Singh Multani.

The court has fixed September 1 as the next date of hearing the case.

Meanwhile, a team led by Mohali DSP (Detective) Bikram Brar conducted raids at Saini’s residence in Chandigarh and his farm house near Sohana, but he was not found present there.

In his order, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Rajnish Garg stated that the interim bail continues till the final disposal of the bail application.

“Interest of justice and equity requires that interim relief already granted should continue till final disposal of the bail application. Accordingly, interim relief already granted to applicant/accused vide order August 25 is extended till further orders,” the court ordered.

Saini’s counsel A P S Deol said that prosecution was trying to misconstrue the earlier interim order, by saying that Saini had interim protection only till 27, whereas it is clear law that once interim protection was given and arguments were heard, the interim protection is to extend till the date of the final order, but raids were made at various properties of Sumedh Saini today morning and thus an application was filed for extension of interim bail.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.