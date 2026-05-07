Mullanpur stadium to host IPL play-offs on May 27, 29 for 2nd consecutive year

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali, for the second consecutive year.

With the BCCI announcing the schedule and venues for the IPL play-offs on Tuesday, the Mullanpur stadium will host the Eliminator on May 27, followed by Qualifier 2 on May 29. The Qualifier 1 will be hosted by HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26, and the final of this year’s IPL will be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

Last year, the Mullanpur stadium played host to Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, apart from hosting four IPL matches.

Terming it a huge responsibility given to the PCA by the BCCI and the IPL Organising Committee, PCA president Amarjeet Mehta told The Indian Express, “We are thankful to the BCCI and also Jay Shah, the ICC chairman, for considering PCA to host the play-off matches at the Mullanpur stadium. We were in regular touch with BCCI and IPL officials about hosting the matches, and like last year, the play-offs at Mullanpur will be a memorable experience for cricket fans. We will have discussions with the authorities concerned, too, including the Punjab government. We are also thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for providing all support.”

The Mullanpur stadium has so far hosted 15 IPL matches, with the stadium hosting five IPL matches in 2024, followed by six IPL matches last year, including the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator and four IPL matches this season.

The 40-acre stadium, which sees new facilities like a herringbone drainage system, a sand field, international-grade dressing rooms, steam, sauna and ice bath facilities, and a world-class gym apart from 49 corporate boxes, also hosted its first international match last year, when it hosted the first two Women’s ODIs of the three-match Women’s ODI series between India and Australia.

Last year also saw the 38,000-capacity stadium hosting its first men’s international, when the Indian team faced the South African team in the second T20I of the series on December 11.

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This year, the stadium is also set to host its first Test match, with the only Test between India and Afghanistan from June 6 to 10. The stadium will also play host to the third ODI between India and the West Indies team on October 3.

“PCA will play host to the historic Test between India and Afghanistan in June, followed by the third ODI between India and the West Indies team in October. This IPL, PCA’s revenue was close to Rs 8 crore for hosting the four matches of the Punjab Kings at the stadium. And this will increase only with the play-offs happening at the stadium,” Mehta added.

PCA secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, in a statement, said, “With the allotment of the IPL play-offs this IPL, the new stadium of PCA has once again demonstrated its capability to host high-profile matches, providing top-notch facilities for players, officials and spectators alike. The collective efforts of all stakeholders, including officials, ground staff, security agencies, volunteers and cricket fans have played a yeoman’s role in ensuring the flawless conduct of the IPL matches, which has prompted the BCCI through the IPL Governing Council to allot prestigious matches to Punjab. This reaffirms the stadium’s reputation as a premier cricketing venue in India.”

Later in the evening, BCCI also announced that all the three matches of the three-match T20I series between India A women’s team and Australia A women’s team will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. The matches will be played on September 12, September 125 and September 17.