Mullanpur stadium to host IPL play-offs on May 27, 29 for 2nd consecutive year
The Mullanpur stadium has so far hosted 15 IPL matches, with the stadium hosting five IPL matches in 2024, followed by six IPL matches last year, including the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator and four IPL matches this season.
The Mullanpur stadium has so far hosted 15 IPL matches, with the stadium hosting five IPL matches in 2024, followed by six IPL matches last year, including the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator and four IPL matches this season.
The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA New International Stadium, Mullanpur, Mohali, for the second consecutive year.
With the BCCI announcing the schedule and venues for the IPL play-offs on Tuesday, the Mullanpur stadium will host the Eliminator on May 27, followed by Qualifier 2 on May 29. The Qualifier 1 will be hosted by HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 26, and the final of this year’s IPL will be hosted at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.
Last year, the Mullanpur stadium played host to Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, apart from hosting four IPL matches.
Terming it a huge responsibility given to the PCA by the BCCI and the IPL Organising Committee, PCA president Amarjeet Mehta told The Indian Express, “We are thankful to the BCCI and also Jay Shah, the ICC chairman, for considering PCA to host the play-off matches at the Mullanpur stadium. We were in regular touch with BCCI and IPL officials about hosting the matches, and like last year, the play-offs at Mullanpur will be a memorable experience for cricket fans. We will have discussions with the authorities concerned, too, including the Punjab government. We are also thankful to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for providing all support.”
The Mullanpur stadium has so far hosted 15 IPL matches, with the stadium hosting five IPL matches in 2024, followed by six IPL matches last year, including the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator and four IPL matches this season.
The 40-acre stadium, which sees new facilities like a herringbone drainage system, a sand field, international-grade dressing rooms, steam, sauna and ice bath facilities, and a world-class gym apart from 49 corporate boxes, also hosted its first international match last year, when it hosted the first two Women’s ODIs of the three-match Women’s ODI series between India and Australia.
Last year also saw the 38,000-capacity stadium hosting its first men’s international, when the Indian team faced the South African team in the second T20I of the series on December 11.
Story continues below this ad
This year, the stadium is also set to host its first Test match, with the only Test between India and Afghanistan from June 6 to 10. The stadium will also play host to the third ODI between India and the West Indies team on October 3.
“PCA will play host to the historic Test between India and Afghanistan in June, followed by the third ODI between India and the West Indies team in October. This IPL, PCA’s revenue was close to Rs 8 crore for hosting the four matches of the Punjab Kings at the stadium. And this will increase only with the play-offs happening at the stadium,” Mehta added.
PCA secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, in a statement, said, “With the allotment of the IPL play-offs this IPL, the new stadium of PCA has once again demonstrated its capability to host high-profile matches, providing top-notch facilities for players, officials and spectators alike. The collective efforts of all stakeholders, including officials, ground staff, security agencies, volunteers and cricket fans have played a yeoman’s role in ensuring the flawless conduct of the IPL matches, which has prompted the BCCI through the IPL Governing Council to allot prestigious matches to Punjab. This reaffirms the stadium’s reputation as a premier cricketing venue in India.”
Later in the evening, BCCI also announced that all the three matches of the three-match T20I series between India A women’s team and Australia A women’s team will be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. The matches will be played on September 12, September 125 and September 17.
Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child.
Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships.
An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More