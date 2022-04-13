Muktsar Sahib gets third DC in a week as govt effects another rejig

Sri Muktsar Sahib got its third deputy commissioner in a week as Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government Tuesday transferred seven IAS and nine IPS officers.

As per an official order, IAS officer Vineet Kumar will be the new deputy commissioner of Sri Muktsar Sahib. He replaces Gurpreet Singh Khaira , who was transferred to Sri Muktsar Sahib on April 5 replacing Harpreet Singh Sudan.

Meanwhile, Surabhi Malik who has been posted in Ludhiana DC, replacing Varinder Kumar. Vishesh Sarangal has been given the charge of the DC, Kapurthala, and NPS Randhawa will be the DC, SBS Nagar. Parneet Shergill has been posted as Fatehgarh Sahib DC while Amrit Singh is the DC, Ferozepur. Mohnish Kumar has been given the charge of the DC, Tarn Taran. Among IPS officers, BK Uppal has been posted as special DGP (Investigation Lokpal).

Gaurav Yadav has been posted as the ADGP (Administration) with the additional charge of the special principal secretary to the CM.

Gurpreet Kaur Deo has been posted as the ADGP (community affairs division and women affairs) and Jitendra Kumar Jain as the ADGP (PSPCL).

SK Asthana has been given the charge of the ADGP (policy and rules) while Praveen Kumar Sinha has been posted as the ADGP (Punjab Human Rights Commission).

Nageswara Rao has been given the charge of the ADGP (Human Rights). RK Jaiswal has been posted as the inspector general of police, cybercrime, while GS Dhillon will be the new IG, anti-drugs special task force.