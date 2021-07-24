Muktsar leader quits Cong, says it is hand-in-glove with Akalis

Khuddian was the Congress president for Muktsar for five years till 2017. He was not made the constituency in-charge of Lambi after the 2017 polls and did not hold any official portfolio in the party as of now.

FORMER MUKTSAR district Congress committee president Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Friday organised a rally in Khuddian village of Lambi, wherein he took potshots at his party for allegedly being hand-in-glove with the Shiromani Akali Dal, for failing to fulfill any promises that it made before the 2017 elections, and announced that he was quitting the Congress.

The development came on a day when Navjot Singh Sidhu was officially instated as the Punjab Congress chief in a ceremony in Chandigarh.

Khuddian was the Congress president for Muktsar for five years till 2017. He was not made the constituency in-charge of Lambi after the 2017 polls and did not hold any official portfolio in the party as of now.

Interestingly, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian was also the covering candidate for Captain Amarinder Singh when he contested from Lambi constituency in 2017. Though, Amarinder lost from Lambi, he managed to win from his other seat, Patiala, and eventually went on to become the Chief Minister of the state.

“Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh contested from Lambi in 2017 but lost to former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal. Thereafter, he never showed any interest or gave any importance to this constituency. So much so that he has not visited Lambi once after becoming the Chief Minister. I was the covering candidate for Amarinder, but I was also not given any responsibility to take care of the constituency,” Khuddian said during the rally on Friday morning that was attended by sarpanches, and panches of 45 villages of the constituency, along with a few block samiti members and other supporters.

He added, “The party has been ignoring me as well as the voters for a very long time. This has been happening for a long time and today I finally decided to quit the Congress and take all my supporters with me.”

Addressing the gathering, he further said, “I need your support to contest the Punjab elections in 2022 so that I can serve you all in this area.” He, however, did not specify or indicate if he would be joining any other party.

He further alleged, “The block samiti elections had happened in 2018 during which the Congress hardly supported their own candidates. In Killianwali block, a repoll was ordered and the Congress candidate from there ended up losing to the SAD candidate after the recount. I feel that Congress and the SAD were hand-in-glove. This is another reason why I decided to quit the party.”

He added, “Even in government offices, Congress workers were ignored. specifically in Lambi constituency.”

He also stated that Navjot Sidhu had approached him and had requested him not to quit the party, but he had by then already made up his mind.

Earlier, Randheer Singh Dheera, general secretary of district Congress committee of Muktsar had also quit the party in order to support the farmers’ struggle.