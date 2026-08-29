CM Sukhu announces scheme for poor families not under Himachal government welfare net

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Saturday said that his government will launch the Mukhyamantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana from Solan on October 2, under which around two lakh families are expected to receive assistance.

Under the scheme, women from eligible families will receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500, besides 300 units of free electricity. The Chief Minister said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that even the most marginalised sections of society received their rightful share of the state’s resources.

Addressing a public gathering in Kangra, Sukhu said surveys were being conducted in panchayats to identify eligible beneficiaries. He said around 90,000 families had so far been identified as having not benefited from any government welfare scheme.