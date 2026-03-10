Punjab launches Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna. Check eligibility, registration date and benefits

The Punjab Government has announced the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna, a scheme to provide financial assistance to women across the state. Unveiled in the Punjab Budget 2026–27 on International Women’s Day, the programme aims to support women from both the Scheduled Castes and the general categories.

Under the scheme, the government will transfer funds directly to eligible women’s bank accounts each month.

What is the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna?

A pre-poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a key feature of the scheme is monthly financial assistance to women, with every eligible woman in Punjab set to receive Rs 1,000 directly into her bank account. Women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community will receive Rs 1,500 per month, slightly higher than the support for disadvantaged groups.

The Punjab Government said the financial support will help women cover basic household expenses and support their children’s education. For the 2026–27 financial year, Punjab has allocated Rs 9,300 crore to fund the scheme’s monthly payments.

What is the coverage?

One of the key features of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna is its wide coverage. Nearly 97 per cent of adult women in Punjab are eligible, with all women aged 18 and above able to enrol, except for certain categories such as current or former government employees, income-tax payers, and current or former Members of Parliament or the Legislative Assembly.

Even women who already receive benefits from other social security pensions, such as widow or disability pensions, are eligible for this scheme. Because of this wide coverage, the AAP has argued, it is one of the largest financial assistance programmes for women in India.

How did the government reach the figure of 97%?

This is an estimated figure. Based on data from the Centre showing that around 4 per cent of women are income-tax payees, the Punjab Government estimated that less than 3 per cent of women in the state pay income tax, while the remaining 3 per cent are government employees. The scheme will be optional, and women who wish to benefit must register themselves to enrol.

“If some women do not want it, we will not force them. It will be 100 per cent optional, unlike the free power for domestic consumers, under which every household gets up to 300 units of free power every month. Farmers, irrespective of their landholdings and income, also get free power,” said a source.

“It is being estimated that only 80-85 per cent of women will opt for this scheme, as many women belong to affluent families. They will not opt for this.”

When will the registration start?

According to Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, registration for the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna will begin on the auspicious day of Baisakhi, April 13.

“Our volunteers will go to every household. Every woman who is a bona fide domicile of the state, holds an Aadhaar card and a voter ID card having a Punjab address, is eligible for the scheme. The women will have to keep their Aadhaar cards and Voter ID cards ready. After their documents are taken and the registration form signed, the data will be sent for verification so that a foolproof system is set up,” said Cheema.

When will women receive the money?

Cheema said no matter when a woman registers, she will be eligible to get the monthly assistance from April 1. “If she gets herself registered on June 1, she will get money from retrogressive effects,” he added.

The minister added that the mechanism was ready, and they are in the process of designing apps and software to make it easier to roll out the scheme.

The minister added that the scheme’s mechanism is ready, and the government is developing apps and software to facilitate its implementation. He also said they will open accounts for women who currently do not have one.

“The work will go on war footing. Volunteers will be working 24X7. Instructions have been issued to the officers to start working on the system. We will fast-track the work. We have data of several women who are already registered with us for several schemes. The registration should not take long. In any case, they will get the assistance from April 1.”