MSP will stay, Bill will revolutionise farm sector, says Punjab BJP chief

Terming the three farm sector Bills cleared by the Lok Sabha as “revolutionary”, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma Friday said the legislations will economically uplift the agriculture community and insisted that the “minimum support price (MSP) will stay and every grain of the farmer will be procured by the government”.

Sharma said “BJP is the only political party: which had the “vision to bring sweeping changes” in the decades-old decadent policies in the agriculture sector and Prime Minister Narinder Modi has delivered his commitment to bring agriculture to the forefront and make it economically remunerative.

Alleging that the opposition was misleading the farmers over the the issue of the MSP, Sharma said, “MSP has been there for decades. It will stay and every grain of the farmer will be procured by the government”.

He said an option is being given to the farmers that they can sell there produce anywhere in the country at the best price offered. “Never in the history has the farmer been given the opportunity to merchandise his crop at optimum price. It is a revolution in the farming sector,” said Sharma.

The state President also said that his party will go to each village in the state to clear any misunderstanding among farmers.

Sharma dubbed the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union cabinet as a “political decision” of the Shiromani Akali Dal and asserted that the party is a part of the National Democratic Alliance.

“Akali Dal is a part of the NDA but it is a separate political outfit. They have taken this decision because of some political reasons. We have an alliance (SAD-BJP) but both are different political outfits. They (SAD) have taken a political decision,” said Sharma.

On continuation of alliance between both the parties, Sharma said they (Akalis) had themselves said they are part of the NDA

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had said in Delhi on Thursday that his party’s future course of action and whether to stay in the BJP-led alliance or not will be decided in a party meeting later.

Taking about the Congress, Sharma said the ruling party in Punjab was trying to “mislead” farmers over the farm bills issue in order to “divert attention from the burning issues like liquor mafia, scholarship scam, corruption and failure to keep its poll promises”.

