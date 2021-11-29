MSP demand older than fight against 3 farm laws: Chaduni

Indicating that the farmers might continue their agitation even after repealing the three contentious farm laws, senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni Monday said that the demand for MSP (minimum support price) guarantee was older than the fight for repealing the three farm laws.

While both Houses of Parliament cleared the repeal of the contentious farm laws Monday, Chaduni said: “The government has not cleared its stand on three of farmers’ demands — the guarantee of MSP, withdrawal of FIRs lodged against farmers and compensation to the families of those farmers who got martyrdom during the ongoing agitation.”

He added: “Before the introduction of three farm laws in 2020, the farmers were fighting for the waiver of farm debt and MSP of crops. The government brought three farm laws thinking farmers will forget about the demand of debt waiver and MSP. But we launched a sustained agitation as it was a question of survival of the farming community and poor people of the country. Apart from withdrawal of three farm laws, we continued to fight for MSP too. Now, the government should ensure that the crops of farmers are not purchased at the prices which are lesser than of MSP or the prices meant for import of these items. This is not only important to save the farming community but to ensure stability of prices and prevention from black marketing of items like edible oil and pulses. A fair price to the crops of farmers will also decrease dependence on other countries for such items.”

The farmer leader said they will decide the next course of action in the meeting of the SKM, which is spearheading the ongoing farmer agitation, soon.