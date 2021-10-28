Chandigarh: Mritunjay-Naura group wins big at PUTA polls, corners all key posts

The Mritunjay-Naura group, for the fifth time in a row on Thursday, won the Panjab University’s Teachers Association (PUTA) elections with a comfortable margin.

The group, with its latest victory, has also managed to retain all the key posts in the election of PUTA.

On Thursday, Mritunjay Kumar secured 292 votes compared to his opponent Manu Sharma who managed to get 241 votes. Mritunjay, 44, is an assistant archivist at PU’s AC Joshi library and has pursued his Masters in History from the Centre for Historical Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and has a PhD from Panjab University. He has held the post of vice-president for three years and had been elected president of PUTA executive body in the elections held in 2020.

Of the total 626 eligible votes, 567 (90%) people cast their franchise. Last year, 83% polling was registered over a period of two days.

For the post of vice-president, with 319 votes, Supinder Kaur of the department of law, who is from the Mritunjay group, emerged victorious, defeating Ikreet Singh Bal, who managed to garner 226 votes.

Biochemistry department’s Amarjit Singh Naura, who was contesting for the post of secretary, got 285 votes against Kashmir Singh’s 268.

With 300 votes, Sarvnarinder Kaur of biophysics department emerged victorious for the post of joint secretary against Shivani Sharma, who got 252 votes. Nitin Arora of the economics department defeated Sucha Singh to bag the treasurer’s post.