MPLADS dty secy writes to Punjab planning board, cites ‘delay’ in probe into PPE kits scam

Deputy Secretary, MPLADS, Raj Krishan Bhoria has written to the principal secretary of the Punjab State Planning Board citing a “delay” in the investigation into allegations of a PPE purchase scam. The letter cites a “deliberate delay in completion of probe of alleged scam in the purchase of PPE kits/Covid-related equipment by Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, of Rs 1 crore recommended by Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla from his MPLADS”.

The district administration had failed to submit an inquiry report in this regard on time. Probe was supposed to have been completed within seven days.

“I am directed to enclose a copy of the complaint received from MP Lok Sabha, Gurjeet Singh Aujla. It is hereby requested that further necessary action in the matter may be taken in a time bound manner, under intimation to the MP. A copy of the Action Taken Report may also be forwarded to this Ministry,” read Bhoria’s letter.

The Indian Express was first to report about how doctors at Government Medical College were feeling unsafe due to alleged malfunctioning and unfit PPE kits, and Aujla’s decision to order a probe into the alleged scam. A probe was ordered on April 24 after the Congress MP wrote the Amritsar deputy commissioner, suggesting an investigation into allegations.

“Sensing delay and multiple attempts to sabotage the probe”, the MP sent another letter to the Union Minister of Statistics and Program Implementation on June 16. In response, the MOSPI deputy secretary has asked for a time-bound probe from Principal Secretary (Planning) Punjab, said a close aide of MP Aujla.

MP Aujla had provided funds of Rs 1 crore to the Government Medical College in the last week of March to buy PPE and other safety equipment.

“Medical has got 2,000 pieces of PPE kits from the fund provided by Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Rajya Sabha MP Shawait Malik. These costs around Rs 44 lakh. PPE kits are of sub-standard material and not safe for staff,” the Punjab Nursing Association had said in a statement.

