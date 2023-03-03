scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
MP Seechewal meets Indian envoy to Philippines, seeks release of jailed Punjabi

A man named Baldev Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi has been imprisoned in the Philippines for more than four years due to mistaken identity. MP Seechewal raised the matter with Ambassador Shambhu S Kumaran.

Seechewal raised the issue of passport difficulties being faced by overseas Punjabis and informed the ambassador that many Indians do not approach the embassy in the Philippines out of fear. (File)
Environmentalist and Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal Thursday held a meeting with Shambhu S Kumaran, Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, in Manila and took up the issue of a Punjabi person Baldev Singh, who has been jailed for four years due to mistaken identity.

During the 45-minute meeting with the Indian envoy, he also raised the issues facing the Indians, especially Punjabis, living in the Philippines.

Also read |Security agencies tracked Amritpal Singh’s vehicle before Ajnala, says ex-Harmandir Sahib raagi who gifted Mercedes

The activist who is on a week-long visit to the South-East Asian country will be returning on March 8.

“I took up the matter of a man named Baldev Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi who has been imprisoned in the Philippines and now in jail for more than four years with the Indian Ambassador Shambhu S Kumaran as the crime was committed by some another Baldev Singh not the one who is in jail,” said Seechewal.

Due to the confusion in the name, the victim Baldev Singh, who does not know the local language, is serving a jail sentence, said the MP. He is also suffering from mental agony for a long time and his family members are worried, he said.

The ambassador promised to take steps in getting Baldev Singh released from jail on a priority basis, said Seechewal.

Seechewal raised the issue of passport difficulties being faced by overseas Punjabis and informed the ambassador that many Indians do not approach the embassy in the Philippines out of fear. Seechewal has said that the ambassador has promised to set up a camp at Gurdwara Sahib in Manila to resolve the passport issue so that Indians can talk to embassy officials without fear.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 14:57 IST
Denying school admission to financially weaker children despite Delhi govt’s allotment violates their fundamental rights: Delhi HC

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
