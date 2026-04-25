ED secures confiscation of properties of fugitive in Manav Bharti fake degree scam

According to the investigation agency, the illegal earnings were laundered through a complex web of transactions and invested in movable and immovable assets across multiple states. (Photo generated using AI)

In the alleged multi-crore fake degree scam linked to Manav Bharti University, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Shimla Sub-Zonal Office, has secured a court order for confiscation of two immovable properties belonging to accused Mandeep Rana, who has been declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO).

“The confiscation order was passed by the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Shimla, following an application filed by the ED under provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 on April 24. The court allowed the plea, holding that the properties — already attached under PMLA proceedings — constitute ‘proceeds of crime’ and are liable for confiscation,” a senior ED official said.