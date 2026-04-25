ED secures confiscation of properties of fugitive in Manav Bharti fake degree scam

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In the alleged multi-crore fake degree scam linked to Manav Bharti University, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Shimla Sub-Zonal Office, has secured a court order for confiscation of two immovable properties belonging to accused Mandeep Rana, who has been declared a Fugitive Economic Offender (FEO).
“The confiscation order was passed by the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Shimla, following an application filed by the ED under provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 on April 24. The court allowed the plea, holding that the properties — already attached under PMLA proceedings — constitute ‘proceeds of crime’ and are liable for confiscation,” a senior ED official said.
Rana was declared a FEO on January 3, after evading investigation and failing to comply with repeated summons issued by the court and the ED.
According to the investigation agency, the illegal earnings were laundered through a complex web of transactions and invested in movable and immovable assets across multiple states in the names of the accused and their associates. So far, assets worth nearly Rs 200 crore have been attached by the agency, with confirmations from the adjudicating authority under the PMLA. The court, in its order, observed that the findings from PMLA proceedings can be relied upon for confiscation under the FEO Act, reinforcing the legal basis for action against absconding offenders.
The ED initiated its probe under the PMLA based on three FIRs registered at Dharampur police station in Solan district under various IPC sections. Investigations revealed that Raj Kumar Rana, in alleged conspiracy with his wife Ashoni Kanwar and son Mandeep Rana, operated a well-organised network that sold fake degrees through agents and intermediaries. These fraudulent degrees were issued in the name of Manav Bharti University in exchange for money from unsuspecting students across the country.
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