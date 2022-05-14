MP Kirron Kher reviews progress of Chandigarh Smart City projects

MP Kirron Kher Friday reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. A review meeting of the UT Smart City Advisory Forum was held under the chairpersonship of Kher. It was attended by Anindita Mitra, Chief Executive Officer, CSCL, Vinay Partap Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Engineer, Chandigarh, Chief Architect, Chandigarh and Additional CEO, Chief Engineer MCC and other officers attended the meeting.

Mitra, CEO, CSCL gave a brief presentation on the status of all the projects being executed by Chandigarh Smart City Limited under Smart Cities Mission.

The MP reviewed the status and progress of all the projects and was apprised of the services being monitored through newly inaugurated Integrated Command Control Centre in the city. Further, four schools under area-based development are getting state-of-the-art teaching & learning experience with advanced digital technologies which is benefitting students of the respective schools. She suggested creating awareness in schools on waste management, water conservation etc.

A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management like GPS devices have been installed in waste collection vehicles for online monitoring, garbage collected from households is segregated at MRF into dry, wet, hazardous & sanitary waste. The other major projects being implemented are continuous water supply, sewerage treatment plants at five locations in the city, SCADA for tertiary treated water and refurbishment of existing public toilets.

Automatic block making machine to make 12-15k paver blocks in a day

Kher also inaugurated the fully automatic block making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant at the Construction and Demolition (C and D) Waste Plant site, Industrial Area Phase-I, on Friday. She said that with a capacity to produce approximately 12,000-15,000 paver blocks per day, the machine will be a boon for the MC.

While sharing information about the plant, Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, said that keeping in view ease of the citizens, an exclusive system has been set in place for transportation of C and D waste from their door step. The MC vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot of C and D waste for its scientific disposal including loading and unloading at Rs 800 per trip upto 5 kilometers from the waste plant at Industrial Area Phase-I. It will charge an additional Rs 100 per kilometer beyond the first 5 kilometers. Mitra said that people may also transport their C and D waste to the 23 designated collection centers located throughout the city.