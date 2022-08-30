scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

MP Kirron Kher inaugurates community centre at Chandigarh Sector 21

Addressing a gathering after Monday's inauguration, Kher said community centres provide space where the community can engage in collective activities.

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher along with other guests inaugurates the community centre at Sector 21 on Monday. (Express photo)

Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher on Monday inaugurated the community centre in Sector 21, which she said was going to provide an opportunity for people to be involved in a wide range of activities, besides promoting social inclusion and a sense of belonging. UT civic body Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, her deputy, Anup Gupta, and civic body commissioner Anindita Mitra were present at the occasion.

Addressing a gathering after Monday’s inauguration, Kher said community centres provide space where the community can engage in collective activities. She said the centres are strategically located to serve the citizens which are used for cultural programmes, to organise marriages and for other social activities.

She said the idea of the community centre was to offer a place where all members of the community — from young to old — can meet for various activities. All too often, she said, the community centres are often the only such places available these days for residents to come together.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, who too addressed the gathering after MP Kher, said that the community centre building at Sector 21 had been constructed on an area of 23,344 sqft and spread in a plot area of approximately 0.53 acre at a cost of Rs 581 lakh. She said that this community centre has a capacity to accommodate 500 people at a time and had been built with sufficient parking space.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...Premium
UPSC Key-August 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Safety Valve Theory’ or ‘M...
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...Premium
Will the Gandhis step back? In polls for party president, an opportunity ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...Premium
Team Ghulam Nabi Azad: Former ministers to ex-MLAs, upper castes to Dalit...

“This community centre is the best of its kind in the city and consists one hall, a pantry, a kitchen, a office room, a caretaker room, entrance lobby, stair case, lift, and toilet blocks on the ground floor. Two halls, a room for the bride, a room for the groom, dormitory, stair case, lift and toilets were also available on the first floor. A gymnasium, two rooms, library, open terrace and toilets made up the 2nd floor,” mayor Sarbjit Kaur said.

The mayor said that this community centre will be a good asset for local  residents of local area as they can organize parties and other programmes at very nominal government-approved rates here.

More from Chandigarh

Kirron Kher, Member Parliament, UT, Chandigarh Monday inaugurated the Community Centre in Sector 21, here in presence of Smt. Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, Mayor,  Anindita Mitra,  Commissioner, Anup Gupta, Deputy Mayor & area councillor, other councilors of MC, representatives of Residents Welfare Associations and prominent persons of the area.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:00:13 am
Next Story

Two civic body officials get hot under the collar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win
Express Opinion

Azad puts it out in the open: Under Rahul Gandhi, Congress is unable to win

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

Adani, NDTV founders seek regulatory clarification on stake sale

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam
India vs Pakistan

How Bhuvneshwar Kumar bounced out Babar Azam

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested
Gurgaon

Man slaps guard after being briefly stuck in lift, arrested

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?
Explained

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will it work?

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Gadkari on joining Cong: 'Would rather jump into well'

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Azad?

Premium
What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement