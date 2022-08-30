MP Kirron Kher inaugurates community centre at Chandigarh Sector 21

Chandigarh Member of Parliament (MP) Kirron Kher on Monday inaugurated the community centre in Sector 21, which she said was going to provide an opportunity for people to be involved in a wide range of activities, besides promoting social inclusion and a sense of belonging. UT civic body Mayor Sarbjit Kaur, her deputy, Anup Gupta, and civic body commissioner Anindita Mitra were present at the occasion.

Addressing a gathering after Monday’s inauguration, Kher said community centres provide space where the community can engage in collective activities. She said the centres are strategically located to serve the citizens which are used for cultural programmes, to organise marriages and for other social activities.

She said the idea of the community centre was to offer a place where all members of the community — from young to old — can meet for various activities. All too often, she said, the community centres are often the only such places available these days for residents to come together.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, who too addressed the gathering after MP Kher, said that the community centre building at Sector 21 had been constructed on an area of 23,344 sqft and spread in a plot area of approximately 0.53 acre at a cost of Rs 581 lakh. She said that this community centre has a capacity to accommodate 500 people at a time and had been built with sufficient parking space.

“This community centre is the best of its kind in the city and consists one hall, a pantry, a kitchen, a office room, a caretaker room, entrance lobby, stair case, lift, and toilet blocks on the ground floor. Two halls, a room for the bride, a room for the groom, dormitory, stair case, lift and toilets were also available on the first floor. A gymnasium, two rooms, library, open terrace and toilets made up the 2nd floor,” mayor Sarbjit Kaur said.

The mayor said that this community centre will be a good asset for local residents of local area as they can organize parties and other programmes at very nominal government-approved rates here.

