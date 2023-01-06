scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Make Chandigarh WiFi-enabled: Kher

She reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. Kher suggested making the City Beautiful WiFi-enabled.

MP Kirron Kher suggested making the City Beautiful WiFi enabled. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Make Chandigarh WiFi-enabled: Kher
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum was held under the chairpersonship of Member of Parliament Kirron Kher.

She reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. Kher suggested making the City Beautiful WiFi-enabled.

N P Sharma, chief general manager, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, briefed the chairperson in the presence of Anindita Mitra, chief executive officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, about all the projects which have been implemented and which are under implementation stage.

More from Chandigarh

He also highlighted the new features of ICCC project like Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). It was also discussed that the Phase III of public bike system project is going to be launched on January 21, 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 02:26 IST
Next Story

Three boys held in Bihar for throwing stones at train

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close