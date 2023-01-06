Make Chandigarh WiFi-enabled: Kher

A review meeting of the Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum was held under the chairpersonship of Member of Parliament Kirron Kher.

She reviewed the status and progress of all the projects being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited. Kher suggested making the City Beautiful WiFi-enabled.

N P Sharma, chief general manager, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, briefed the chairperson in the presence of Anindita Mitra, chief executive officer, Chandigarh Smart City Limited, about all the projects which have been implemented and which are under implementation stage.

He also highlighted the new features of ICCC project like Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). It was also discussed that the Phase III of public bike system project is going to be launched on January 21, 2023.